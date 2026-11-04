The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Supreme Court ruling renews calls for Gibran to step down
Ukraine claims another Indonesian recruited to Russian military killed
Nine dead in small plane crash near Trump's Florida home
Student protests gain momentum amid little response from govt
Two years in, Prabowo exhausts Indonesia's state capacity

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Supreme Court ruling renews calls for Gibran to step down
Ukraine claims another Indonesian recruited to Russian military killed
Nine dead in small plane crash near Trump's Florida home
Student protests gain momentum amid little response from govt
Two years in, Prabowo exhausts Indonesia's state capacity

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Many industries not ready as IEU-CEPA ratification nears

Many businesses do not expect to take advantage of the free trade agreement immediately, as it may take between six and 18 months before they can penetrate the European Union’s common market. 

Deni Ghifari (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, November 4, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
One by one: Freight trucks wait for their turn to board ferries on July 25, 2025, at Bulusan Port in Banyuwangi, East Java. One by one: Freight trucks wait for their turn to board ferries on July 25, 2025, at Bulusan Port in Banyuwangi, East Java. (Antara/Budi Candra Setya)

W

eeks ahead of the launch of the Indonesia-European Union Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IEU-CEPA), many businesses feel ill-equipped to take advantage of improved access to the European market.

Indonesian Employers Association (Apindo) chairwoman Shinta Kamdani told The Jakarta Post on Friday that the success of the IEU-CEPA should not just be measured in tariff reductions “but in how far its benefits translate into increased exports” and investment.

She said exporters with international market experience were more ready to benefit from the trade pact, but micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) would hit roadblocks in production capacity and quality consistency.

My mother’s magic jar of happiness

From The Weekender

My mother’s magic jar of happiness

Read on The Weekender

Moreover, challenges lay in compliance with European standards, financing and access to global supply chains, said Shinta.

She pointed to a 2024 business survey by Apindo revealing that 78.9 percent of the respondents were not ready to make use of facilities provided by trade agreements.

“This shows that expanding market access should come together with improving awareness and business capacity to utilize the opportunity. For MSMEs, partnerships with big exporters and integration into industrial supply chains could be a realistic start to expanding their involvement in international trade,” said the business leader.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Prospects

Every Monday

With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

“Expediting IEU-CEPA application needs to go in tandem with implementation readiness, increased industrial competitiveness and resolving hurdles faced by the business world,” she added.

Popular

Supreme Court ruling renews calls for Gibran to step down

Supreme Court ruling renews calls for Gibran to step down
Ukraine claims another Indonesian recruited to Russian military killed

Ukraine claims another Indonesian recruited to Russian military killed
Nine dead in small plane crash near Trump's Florida home

Nine dead in small plane crash near Trump's Florida home

Related Article

Higher fuel imports a headache for state budget

Indonesia races to seal EU trade deal as tariff incentive expires

Finance minister promises tax refunds for eligible businesses

RI reverses trade deficit with tiny July surplus

Chile and Indonesia: Building a Pacific strategic partnership for the future

Popular

Supreme Court ruling renews calls for Gibran to step down

Supreme Court ruling renews calls for Gibran to step down
Ukraine claims another Indonesian recruited to Russian military killed

Ukraine claims another Indonesian recruited to Russian military killed
Nine dead in small plane crash near Trump's Florida home

Nine dead in small plane crash near Trump's Florida home

More in Business

 View more
One by one: Freight trucks wait for their turn to board ferries on July 25, 2025, at Bulusan Port in Banyuwangi, East Java.
Regulations

Many industries not ready as IEU-CEPA ratification nears

A man walk past in front of an electronic board displaying stock prices on Oct. 30 at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) building in South Jakarta.
Markets

Indonesia grapples with stock market enforcement as index sinks below 5,000
Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung (left) inspects the Pesanggrahan Water Treatment Plant (IPA) on Sept. 9, 2025, in Lebak Bulus, South Jakarta with Banten Governor Andra Soni (second right), Deputy Public Works Ministry Diana Kusumastuti (right) and Jakarta-owned water company PT PAM Jaya president director Arief Nasrudin.
Companies

Jakarta waits for market recovery before city-owned firms IPO

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto delivers a briefing to high-ranking Indonesian Military (TNI) and National Police officers on Wednesday at the Presidential Palace Complex in Jakarta.
Politics

Three police generals named in plot to bug Prabowo
The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) official Gabriel Purwaka Sigit (left), Bima Setiawan (right) who is the younger brother of BNPB chief Suharyanto, and private-sector figure Syifa Nrika Ghifarian (second left) walk in detainee vests after questioning at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta on Wednesday (Oct. 14, 2026). The KPK has detained five suspects in an alleged corruption case at BNPB, uncovered through a sting operation.
Editorial

Graft reform at a crossroads
A resident points to damage by a cold lava flow from Mount Semeru along the Glidik River, which destroyed seven houses and collapsed a 150-meter section of road, in Purorejo village, Lumajang regency, East Java, on Nov. 2, 2026.
Archipelago

Fire-ravaged regions face rising flood threat

The Latest

 View more
Books

Intan Paramaditha’s novel breaks new ground on the US literary stage
Americas

As Americans vote, Trump says US will stop $4 billion in aid to Israel
Academia

Is the palm industry the only culprit behind wildfires?
Academia

Haze and the quest for a new growth model
Environment

The ‘Godzilla’ El Niño and the race to save Indonesia’s coral reefs
Academia

Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia
Opinion

Analysis: Censorship by proxy: Who is silencing coverage on fires?
Archipelago

Fire-ravaged regions face rising flood threat
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Many industries not ready as IEU-CEPA ratification nears

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.