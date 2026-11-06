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Government targets two-month deadline for integrated data rules

A month since the SDI was passed on Oct. 6, the clock is ticking as it counts down to the government's two-month deadline to produce implementing regulations on integrating data from across multiple institutions.

Maudey Khalisha (The Jakarta Post)
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Fri, November 6, 2026

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House of Representatives Speaker Puan Maharani (right) receives the final opinion on the Satu Data Indonesia (One Data Indonesia; SDI) bill from National Development Planning Minister Rachmat Pambudy on Oct. 6, 2026, during the House’s ninth plenary session of 2026-2027 at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta. House of Representatives Speaker Puan Maharani (right) receives the final opinion on the Satu Data Indonesia (One Data Indonesia; SDI) bill from National Development Planning Minister Rachmat Pambudy on Oct. 6, 2026, during the House’s ninth plenary session of 2026-2027 at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta. (Antara/Dhemas Reviyanto)

T

he government aims to complete implementing regulations for the Satu Data Indonesia (One Data Indonesia; SDI) Law within the next two months, laying the groundwork for government agencies to share data while retaining control over their own databases.

The regulations are being drafted following the law’s passage at a House of Representatives plenary session on Oct. 6.

According to the National Development Planning Ministry (Bappenas), the government is also seeking to align public and stakeholder understanding of national data management. During the transition, Presidential Regulation No. 39/2019 on SDI will remain in force insofar as its provisions remain in alignment with the new law.

National Development Planning Minister Rachmat Pambudy said accurate, timely and reliable data was essential to help the government identify needs in education, health and infrastructure through population data for national development.

“Data is not merely owned by government systems; it is a strategic national asset and a source of future wealth. As the saying goes, ‘Data is the new oil,’” Rachmat told a press briefing on the law on Thursday in Jakarta.

The law would enable the government to map the country’s natural resources on land, beneath the sea and underground, improving the identification and management of national wealth, he explained.

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The integrated data would also serve as a mandatory reference for fiscal policy and social assistance distribution, improving accuracy and eliminating discrepancies across government institutions.

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