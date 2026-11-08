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Indonesia’s export body to only vet paperwork, not handle deals

Danantara Sumber Daya Indonesia’s (DSI) role as the sole intermediary, which begins next year, is narrower than the one outlined by President Prabowo Subianto on May 20, when he said the export body would oversee everything from contract negotiations to product shipments.

Divya Karyza (The Jakarta Post)
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Danantara Indonesia chief executive officer Rosan Roeslani delivers a speech during the launch of PT Danantara Sumberdaya Indonesia (DSI) at Wisma Danantara Indonesia in Jakarta, on Aug. 24, 2026. DSI will focus on three commodities, coal, crude palm oil (CPO) and ferroalloys, with combined exports worth nearly US$70 billion. Danantara Indonesia chief executive officer Rosan Roeslani delivers a speech during the launch of PT Danantara Sumberdaya Indonesia (DSI) at Wisma Danantara Indonesia in Jakarta, on Aug. 24, 2026. DSI will focus on three commodities, coal, crude palm oil (CPO) and ferroalloys, with combined exports worth nearly US$70 billion. (Antara/Muhammad Adimaja)

T

he government revealed that PT Danantara Sumberdaya Indonesia (DSI) would only serve as the sole intermediary reviewing export transactions submitted through its online portal, starting Jan. 1 next year. This is a narrower role than the one outlined by President Prabowo Subianto on May 20, when he said DSI would become the country's sole exporter, overseeing everything from contract negotiations to product shipments.

“DSI serves as the sole intermediary, while commercial transactions will continue to be carried out between the exporter and the buyer. DSI will conduct an in-depth review of these transactions,” Coordinating Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto said at a press conference on Friday.

DSI will vet contract documents, draft Export Declarations (PEB) and other paperwork before they are submitted to the Directorate General of Customs and Excise, adding another layer to the export process.

Trade Minister Budi Santoso stressed that exporters’ obligations and procedures, including domestic market obligations (DMO), remain unchanged. 

“When you negotiate transactions with buyers, the process remains the same. Nothing has changed,” he said.

The Finance Ministry claimed that exporters would face no additional tasks or costs, as documents will simply pass through a DSI portal before entering the existing CEISA customs system.

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DSI president director Luke Thomas Mahony said the company would only check price, quantity, quality, HS code classification, final destination and the return of export earnings to Indonesia.

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