The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Ten years lost in two
Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia
'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages
RI posts strong GDP growth on better trade balance
Indonesia lands $385m in AI, industrial investment deals in UK

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Ten years lost in two
Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia
'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages
RI posts strong GDP growth on better trade balance
Indonesia lands $385m in AI, industrial investment deals in UK

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Trump’s midterm humbling offers little relief for Southeast Asian exporters

The Democrats’ flipping of Congress could increase pressure on the White House, but Trump retains broad authority over trade and foreign policy, leaving Indonesia and other exporters exposed to protectionist US import tariffs. 

Ruth Dea Juwita (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, November 9, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Attendees listen as United States President Donald Trump speaks on Oct. 14 during a campaign rally at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport in Bullhead City, Arizona, the US. Attendees listen as United States President Donald Trump speaks on Oct. 14 during a campaign rally at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport in Bullhead City, Arizona, the US. (AFP/Alex Wong)

T

he Democrats’ sweeping victory in both chambers of the United States Congress in last week’s midterm elections dealt a blow to US President Donald Trump, raising the question in Southeast Asia of whether Washington might soften its trade policy toward the region.

While the new balance of power could complicate Trump’s ability to advance his agenda over the next two years, analysts see little room for Congress to rein in his tariff push, with the implications for broader trade and foreign policy remaining unclear.

“I do not think it will make as much difference as might be expected,” said Deborah Elms, head of trade policy at the Asia-based Hinrich Foundation.

“He loves tariffs. He believes they will deliver jobs in manufacturing to the US.”

Read also: Trump tries to brush off midterms rout as Democrats celebrate

Speaking to The Jakarta Post on Thursday, she cautioned that Trump, criticized at home, might double down on trade in the coming two years, particularly if his domestic agenda becomes bogged down by congressional opposition and investigations pile pressure on his administration.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Prospects

Every Monday

With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The president also retains the power to veto legislation passed by Congress. As democrats did not secure a two-thirds majority in both chambers, they will be unable to override a presidential veto, making any attempt to legislate away Trump's tariff powers difficult.

Popular

Ten years lost in two

Ten years lost in two
Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia

Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia
'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages

'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages

Related Article

As Americans vote, Trump says US will stop $4 billion in aid to Israel

Singapore braces as Indonesia slaps back at neighbours

No resting on fleeting rain

The frequent-flier president: High-stakes global tour

A ministry restored

Popular

Ten years lost in two

Ten years lost in two
Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia

Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia
'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages

'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages

More in Business

 View more
Attendees listen as United States President Donald Trump speaks on Oct. 14 during a campaign rally at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport in Bullhead City, Arizona, the US.
Economy

Trump’s midterm humbling offers little relief for Southeast Asian exporters
Danantara Indonesia chief executive officer Rosan Roeslani delivers a speech during the launch of PT Danantara Sumberdaya Indonesia (DSI) at Wisma Danantara Indonesia in Jakarta, on Aug. 24, 2026. DSI will focus on three commodities, coal, crude palm oil (CPO) and ferroalloys, with combined exports worth nearly US$70 billion.
Regulations

Indonesia’s export body to only vet paperwork, not handle deals
Indonesia's delegation pose on stage during the Indonesia Investment Forum 2026 in London, on Nov. 5, 2026.
Economy

Indonesia lands $385m in AI, industrial investment deals in UK

Highlight
A general view of the cabinet meeting at the Presidential Palace complex in Central Jakarta on Oct. 21, 2026, when President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech at the gathering with more than 100 of his cabinet members to mark the second anniversary of his administration.
Politics

Wiretap scandal could trigger shake-up in ruling coalition
Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka looks on before President Prabowo Subianto's speech on the macroeconomic framework to lawmakers at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Jakarta on May 20, 2026.
Editorial

The path to a law-abiding nation
Danantara Indonesia CEO Rosan Roeslani delivers a speech during the launch of PT Danantara Sumberdaya Indonesia (DSI) at Wisma Danantara Indonesia in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, Aug. 24, 2026. DSI will focus on three commodities—coal, crude palm oil (CPO) and ferroalloys—with combined exports worth nearly $70 billion.
Regulations

Indonesia’s export body to only vet paperwork, not handle deals

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Beyond elite conflicts: How state surveillance swept up lives
Opinion

Analysis: We have not seen the full political fallout of the police scandal
Society

Wildfire haze sickens more children as respiratory cases hit 400,000
Economy

Trump’s midterm humbling offers little relief for Southeast Asian exporters
Politics

Wiretap scandal could trigger shake-up in ruling coalition
Editorial

The path to a law-abiding nation
Regulations

Indonesia’s export body to only vet paperwork, not handle deals
Economy

Indonesia lands $385m in AI, industrial investment deals in UK

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank you

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Trump’s midterm humbling offers little relief for Southeast Asian exporters

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.