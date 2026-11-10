Forest fires cloud Indonesia’s bid for conservation funding at COP31

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate and Energy Hashim Djojohadikusumo speaks at the Indonesian Pavilion during the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Turkey, on Nov. 9, 2026. (Environment Ministry/-)

Around 202,000 hectares of land and forest had burned by July, according to data from the Forestry Ministry.

I ndonesia is seeking support from other countries for forest conservation funding at the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Turkey, to help meet its climate pledges.

However, analysts warn that questions about the government's commitment to forest protection amid ongoing fires undermine Indonesia's efforts to win international support.

At the conference, the Forestry Ministry invited input from global stakeholders to a White Paper on Indonesia's Conservation Financing. The plan aims to establish long-term financing for conservation, covering 13 priority national forests and two conservation landscapes that are home to iconic species.

Several financing options are being considered, including the Biodiversity Credit Framework, a financial instrument that represents gains in biodiversity; Project Finance for Permanence (PFP), a long-term endowment mechanism that ensures policy protections; and Wildlife Conservation Bonds, financial instruments designed to fund specific biodiversity initiatives or the conservation of endangered species.

Presidential special climate and energy envoy Hashim Djojohadikusumo said 57 national parks in Indonesia were home to endangered animal species.

“Indonesia is not only looking for additional funds for conservation. We need long-term financing to ensure nature protection can continue. We are trying to broaden collaboration among the government, philanthropists and the private sector,” Hashim, who is also President Prabowo Subianto’s younger brother, said on Monday at the opening of the Indonesian Pavilion at the COP31 venue.

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“The success must be reflected in well-maintained ecosystems and tangible benefits for people living in areas surrounding conservation sites,” he added.