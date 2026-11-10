The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Ten years lost in two
Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia
'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages
RI posts strong GDP growth on better trade balance
KAI plans $120 million railway network in Bali

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Ten years lost in two
Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia
'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages
RI posts strong GDP growth on better trade balance
KAI plans $120 million railway network in Bali

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Gas supply gaps to widen sharply amid sluggish exploration

Indonesia's recent decision to trim pipeline gas exports to Singapore is too marginal to ease supply gaps facing industrial plants in Java, with export capacity set to keep shrinking as demand outpaces production. Localized shortages are projected to widen sharply through 2028.

Divya Karyza (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, November 10, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) belonging to PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (PGN), the Jakarta-listed gas company of state-owned oil and gas giant Pertamina, operates in waters of Lampung in this undated photograph. A floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) belonging to PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (PGN), the Jakarta-listed gas company of state-owned oil and gas giant Pertamina, operates in waters of Lampung in this undated photograph. (PGN/PGN)

I

ndonesia's recent decision to trim pipeline gas exports to Singapore is too marginal to ease supply gaps facing industrial plants in Java, with export capacity set to keep shrinking as demand outpaces production. Localized

shortages are projected to widen sharply through 2028.

Domestic gas demand rose 4 percent year-on-year in the January-July period, while production fell 3.7 percent, according to data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI) coordinated by the International Energy Forum and backed by the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Statistics Indonesia (BPS) recorded a nationwide LNG export volume of 6.2 million tonnes from January through September, down 23 percent from the same period in 2025 as shipments are reduced to safeguard domestic supply.

Yayan Satyakti, an energy economist at Universitas Padjadjaran, expects the volume of gas available for export to continue to shrink as production declines and demand rises.

“Our calculations indicate that LNG export capacity will fall from approximately 1,490 million standard cubic feet per day [MMSCFD] in 2025 to around 950 MMSCFD by 2027, assuming domestic needs are met first. This projection does not yet account for the Eni project,” Yayan told The Jakarta Post on Thursday, referring to the Italian company’s deep-water gas projects offshore East Kalimantan.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Prospects

Every Monday

With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

As of Oct. 24, the government has curtailed pipeline gas exports to Singapore by 31 MMSCFD, approximately 8 percent of the previous 409.5 MMSCFD volume. The gas exported to the neighboring city state originates from the Natuna Field, and the amount freed up by the reduced shipments is now channeled to a power plant run by state electricity company (PLN) in Batam, Riau Islands.

Popular

Ten years lost in two

Ten years lost in two
Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia

Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia
'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages

'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages

Related Article

Gas supply gaps to widen sharply amid sluggish exploration

Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership

Govt to rescue local tile producer to prevent layoffs, labor leader says

EU seeks more US gas, renewable energy to replace Russian supplies

Impact of natural gas on national food security

Popular

Ten years lost in two

Ten years lost in two
Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia

Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia
'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages

'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages

More in Business

 View more
A floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) belonging to PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (PGN), the Jakarta-listed gas company of state-owned oil and gas giant Pertamina, operates in waters of Lampung in this undated photograph.
Economy

Gas supply gaps to widen sharply amid sluggish exploration
A man uses his mobile phone in front of a reflection of an electronic board displaying stock prices on Oct. 14 at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) building in South Jakarta.
Markets

IDX’s mass delisting raises investor protection concerns
A passenger train runs on Aug. 5, 2025, along an elevated track in Jakarta's central business district.
Tech

Indonesian banks pummeled in sudden cyberattack wave

Highlight
Attendees listen as US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport on Oct. 14, 2026 in Bullhead City, Arizona.
Economy

Trump’s midterm humbling offers little relief for Southeast Asian exporters
Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka looks on before President Prabowo Subianto's speech on the macroeconomic framework to lawmakers at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Jakarta on May 20, 2026.
Editorial

The path to a law-abiding nation
A general view of the cabinet meeting at the Presidential Palace complex in Central Jakarta on Oct. 21, 2026, when President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech at the gathering with more than 100 of his cabinet members to mark the second anniversary of his administration.
Politics

Wiretap scandal could trigger shake-up in ruling coalition

The Latest

 View more
Opinion

Analysis: Indonesia, Singapore’s ties hit another diplomatic rough patch
Archipelago

Aceh flash floods damage more than 100 homes in Gayo Lues regency
Economy

Gas supply gaps to widen sharply amid sluggish exploration
Politics

Ministers leave PSI as House sets to decide on Gibran
Editorial

Cracks behind growth
Markets

IDX’s mass delisting raises investor protection concerns
Politics

Prabowo’s grandfather nominated for national hero title
Tech

Indonesian banks pummeled in sudden cyberattack wave
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Gas supply gaps to widen sharply amid sluggish exploration

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.