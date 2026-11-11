PGN to upgrade pipeline network for renewable gas push

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PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (PGN) is preparing its 34,267-kilometer infrastructure network to support biomethane transmission for its renewable gas business.
erusahaan Gas Negara (PGN) is preparing its 34,267-kilometer infrastructure network to support biomethane transmission for its renewable gas business.
The government’s plan to increase biomethane use draws on infrastructure built over decades for natural gas, enabling customers to switch with minimal modifications.
Mirza Mahendra, PGN’s director of strategy and business development, said the state-owned gas distributor possessed the necessary infrastructure assets and extensive market connectivity to support the development of renewable energy ventures.
To date, PGN has built an infrastructure network of gas pipelines, oil pipelines and urban gas distribution lines spanning more than 34,000 kilometers.
“We believe this infrastructure can also support the transition toward lower carbon emissions and renewable energy,” Mirza said during his presentation at the COP31 forum in Antalya, Turkey, broadcast live on Tuesday.
Read also: Gas supply gaps to widen sharply amid sluggish exploration
According to PGN’s presentation materials, its infrastructure network consists of 13,987 km of gas pipelines, 605 km of oil pipelines and 19,675 km of urban gas distribution networks.
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