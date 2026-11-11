PGN to upgrade pipeline network for renewable gas push

A floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) belonging to PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (PGN), operates in the waters off Lampung in this undated photograph. (PGN/PGN)

PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (PGN) is preparing its 34,267-kilometer infrastructure network to support biomethane transmission for its renewable gas business.

P erusahaan Gas Negara (PGN) is preparing its 34,267-kilometer infrastructure network to support biomethane transmission for its renewable gas business.

The government’s plan to increase biomethane use draws on infrastructure built over decades for natural gas, enabling customers to switch with minimal modifications.

Mirza Mahendra, PGN’s director of strategy and business development, said the state-owned gas distributor possessed the necessary infrastructure assets and extensive market connectivity to support the development of renewable energy ventures.

To date, PGN has built an infrastructure network of gas pipelines, oil pipelines and urban gas distribution lines spanning more than 34,000 kilometers.

“We believe this infrastructure can also support the transition toward lower carbon emissions and renewable energy,” Mirza said during his presentation at the COP31 forum in Antalya, Turkey, broadcast live on Tuesday.

Read also: Gas supply gaps to widen sharply amid sluggish exploration

Prospects Every Monday With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

According to PGN’s presentation materials, its infrastructure network consists of 13,987 km of gas pipelines, 605 km of oil pipelines and 19,675 km of urban gas distribution networks.