The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Ten years lost in two
Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia
Gibran offers to resign 
Police arrest four-faced Buddha statue thief, amid rampant ritual items thefts
'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Ten years lost in two
Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia
Gibran offers to resign 
Police arrest four-faced Buddha statue thief, amid rampant ritual items thefts
'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Indonesia, Norway strike carbon credit deal at COP31

The agreement, touted as one of the largest transactions to date under Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement, targets the sale of 12 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent by 2038.

Aditya Hadi (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Antalya, Turkey
Thu, November 12, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Indonesian Environment Minister Mohammad Jumhur Hidayat (second right) and his Norwegian counterpart, Sigrun Aasland (first left), witness the signing of a carbon credit deal, known as a Mitigation Outcome Purchase Agreement (MOPA), between PLN and the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) during the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Turkey, on Nov. 11, 2026. Indonesian Environment Minister Mohammad Jumhur Hidayat (second right) and his Norwegian counterpart, Sigrun Aasland (first left), witness the signing of a carbon credit deal, known as a Mitigation Outcome Purchase Agreement (MOPA), between PLN and the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) during the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Turkey, on Nov. 11, 2026. (JP/Aditya Hadi)

I

ndonesia and Norway have signed a Mitigation Outcome Purchase Agreement (MOPA), a legally binding commercial contract for the sale of carbon credits from Indonesia, on the sidelines of the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Turkey.

Under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, an MOPA typically includes commercial and technical terms, such as the volume, price and delivery schedule of carbon credits.

State-owned utility firm PLN signed the deal on Wednesday with the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), an intergovernmental organization established in 2012 with support from the Norwegian Article 6 Climate Action (NACA) Fund.

Under the agreement, Norway will purchase up to 12 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent in emissions reductions generated by solar power projects developed by PLN by 2038. The carbon units are valued at between US$20 and $40 per tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent, making it the largest carbon trade recorded under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Secretariat to date.

The agreement marks Indonesia's first MOPA to operationalize Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement, which sets out rules for countries to cooperate in reducing emissions through bilateral arrangements, allowing nations with surplus emission reductions like Indonesia to transfer them as credits to countries seeking to meet their climate targets.

The agreement follows the signing of a mutual expression of intent between the two countries at COP30 in Belém, Brazil, last year.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Prospects

Every Monday

With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The support is provided through GGGI's Carbon Transaction Facility, which helps governments and private-sector players participate in Article 6 carbon markets. In addition to Norway's fund, the facility also includes Article 6 funds from Sweden and Singapore.

Popular

Ten years lost in two

Ten years lost in two
Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia

Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia
Gibran offers to resign 

Gibran offers to resign 

Related Article

Indonesia, Norway strike carbon credit deal at COP31

ASEAN: From regional cooperation to global climate action

Forest fires cloud Indonesia’s bid for conservation funding at COP31

Ecological crisis in spotlight ahead of UN climate summit

Power exports to Singapore hinge on regulatory clarity

Popular

Ten years lost in two

Ten years lost in two
Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia

Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia
Gibran offers to resign 

Gibran offers to resign 

More in Business

 View more
A drone view shows nickel processing facilities at the Indonesia Weda Bay Industrial Park in Central Halmahera Regency, North Maluku, in this handout picture released Oct. 8, 2026.
Companies

Haji Isam reportedly weighs bid for Eramet’s stake in Weda Bay Nickel
Wind turbines dot the landscape across rice fields in Indonesia, in this undated handout photo.
Companies

INA invests in Vena Group’s 2.8 GW renewable energy portfolio
Indonesian Environment Minister Mohammad Jumhur Hidayat (second right) and his Norwegian counterpart, Sigrun Aasland (first left), witness the signing of a carbon credit deal, known as a Mitigation Outcome Purchase Agreement (MOPA), between PLN and the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) during the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Turkey, on Nov. 11, 2026.
Economy

Indonesia, Norway strike carbon credit deal at COP31

Highlight
Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka looks on before President Prabowo Subianto's speech on the macroeconomic framework to lawmakers at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Jakarta on May 20, 2026.
Politics

BREAKING: Gibran hands resignation letter to Assembly
President Prabowo Subianto (right) delivers a speech on the macroeconomic framework to lawmakers as Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (left) looks on at the House of Representatives building in Jakarta on May 20, 2026.
Editorial

Veep drama
Students and members of the Gadjah Mada University Workers' Union (SEJAGAD) stage a solidarity rally outside the university's Balairung building in Sleman, Yogyakarta, on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. The rally was held in response to the reported police siege of the campus and the arrest of several students following a demonstration in Yogyakarta on Nov. 10.
Archipelago

Yogyakarta crackdown leaves dozens unreachable

The Latest

 View more
Companies

Haji Isam reportedly weighs bid for Eramet’s stake in Weda Bay Nickel
Politics

VP Gibran hands in resignation as Jokowi expresses support for Prabowo
Companies

INA invests in Vena Group’s 2.8 GW renewable energy portfolio
Politics

BREAKING: Gibran hands resignation letter to Assembly
Economy

Indonesia, Norway strike carbon credit deal at COP31
Archipelago

Suspended Cilacap regent sentenced to five years for extortion
Politics

Gibran has tendered his resignation to President Prabowo, aide says

Middle East and Africa

Debris from intercepted missiles falls in Mecca region
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Indonesia, Norway strike carbon credit deal at COP31

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.