Pokémon taps Happy Asmara and ‘dangdut’ for Indonesian cultural collaboration

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Released on Tuesday on Happy Asmara’s official YouTube channel, the project marks Pokémon’s first collaboration with dangdut music. The song is also available on major streaming platforms.
okémon has teamed up with Indonesian singer Happy Asmara and its mascot Pikachu for a new take on “Kopi Dangdut”, blending the classic hit with the country’s most popular music genre.
Released on Tuesday on Happy Asmara’s official YouTube channel, the project marks Pokémon’s first collaboration with dangdut music. The song is also available on major streaming platforms.
Deputy Creative Economy Minister Irene Umar said the collaboration could help bring dangdut to wider international audiences while showcasing Indonesian culture globally.
Local music now dominates streaming charts across Southeast Asia. So why aren't Indonesian artists filling bigger rooms?Read on The Weekender
“Whenever we talk about dangdut, it is very Indonesian. It would be good if Happy Asmara and fellow dangdut musicians could gain an international stage,” Irene said in a statement, adding that the collaboration was also a form of international recognition for Indonesian culture.
Originally written by Fahmi Shahab, “Kopi Dangdut” was rearranged by Tyo Adrian with a blend of classic and modern elements aimed at attracting younger listeners and audiences beyond traditional dangdut fans.
The collaboration also introduced HEPIKA, a combination of “Happy” and Pikachu’s signature “Pika” sound, alongside a social media dance challenge called “Goyang HEPIKA”.
“This collaboration is very special for me,” Happy Asmara said.
In an act of rebellion against overexposure and performative social media, Gen Z are turning to smaller, controlled spaces on social media where they can be their authentic selves.
While millennial and Gen Z women were raised to chase careers, the same generation of men were not taught to do chores or be vulnerable. How can men step up?
We're scaling back the festivities and finding more meaning this Idul Fitri.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.