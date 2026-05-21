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Pokémon taps Happy Asmara and ‘dangdut’ for Indonesian cultural collaboration

Released on Tuesday on Happy Asmara’s official YouTube channel, the project marks Pokémon’s first collaboration with dangdut music. The song is also available on major streaming platforms.

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Thu, May 21, 2026 Published on May. 21, 2026 Published on 2026-05-21T13:22:26+07:00

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Indonesian dangdut singer Happy Asmara attends a press conference for her collaboration with Pokémon at the Sudirman Central Business District (SCBD) commercial hub in Central Jakarta on May 19, 2026. Indonesian dangdut singer Happy Asmara attends a press conference for her collaboration with Pokémon at the Sudirman Central Business District (SCBD) commercial hub in Central Jakarta on May 19, 2026. (Kompas.com/Disya Shaliha)

P

okémon has teamed up with Indonesian singer Happy Asmara and its mascot Pikachu for a new take on “Kopi Dangdut”, blending the classic hit with the country’s most popular music genre.

Released on Tuesday on Happy Asmara’s official YouTube channel, the project marks Pokémon’s first collaboration with dangdut music. The song is also available on major streaming platforms.

Deputy Creative Economy Minister Irene Umar said the collaboration could help bring dangdut to wider international audiences while showcasing Indonesian culture globally.

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“Whenever we talk about dangdut, it is very Indonesian. It would be good if Happy Asmara and fellow dangdut musicians could gain an international stage,” Irene said in a statement, adding that the collaboration was also a form of international recognition for Indonesian culture.

Originally written by Fahmi Shahab, “Kopi Dangdut” was rearranged by Tyo Adrian with a blend of classic and modern elements aimed at attracting younger listeners and audiences beyond traditional dangdut fans.

The collaboration also introduced HEPIKA, a combination of “Happy” and Pikachu’s signature “Pika” sound, alongside a social media dance challenge called “Goyang HEPIKA”.

“This collaboration is very special for me,” Happy Asmara said.

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