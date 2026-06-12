Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
By prioritizing dialogue, discovery and curatorial cohesion over conventional booth structures, the Jakarta fair offered a fresh vision of what an art fair can be.
Art Moments 2026 rethinks the art fair experience
DECK:
By prioritizing dialogue, discovery and curatorial cohesion over conventional booth structures, the Jakarta fair offered a fresh vision of what an art fair can be.
Local music now dominates streaming charts across Southeast Asia. So why aren't Indonesian artists filling bigger rooms?Read on The Weekender
Carla Bianpoen
Contributor/Jakarta
Art fairs are, by nature, commercial enterprises. Yet Art Moments Jakarta 2026 sought to challenge that expectation by placing cultural dialogue and human connection at the forefront of the viewing experience.
In an act of rebellion against overexposure and performative social media, Gen Z are turning to smaller, controlled spaces on social media where they can be their authentic selves.
While millennial and Gen Z women were raised to chase careers, the same generation of men were not taught to do chores or be vulnerable. How can men step up?
We're scaling back the festivities and finding more meaning this Idul Fitri.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.