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Retail sales, consumer confidence ease as Idul Fitri boost dissipates
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Retail sales, consumer confidence ease as Idul Fitri boost dissipates
Students to rally against Prabowo amid economic pressures
State budget injection into Danantara could raise fiscal risks
The death of police reform
Long-sought police reform stalled at the institutional gate

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Art Moments 2026 rethinks the art fair experience

By prioritizing dialogue, discovery and curatorial cohesion over conventional booth structures, the Jakarta fair offered a fresh vision of what an art fair can be.

Carla Bianpoen (The Jakarta Post)
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Contributor/Jakarta
Fri, June 12, 2026 Published on Jun. 11, 2026 Published on 2026-06-11T08:26:06+07:00

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"Babad Tanah Leluhur Mantera Songga Langit" by Andita Purnomo Sari, installation/performance, 260 × 240 × 140 centimeters. "Babad Tanah Leluhur Mantera Songga Langit" by Andita Purnomo Sari, installation/performance, 260 × 240 × 140 centimeters. (Courtesy of Mirah M. /-)

Art Moments 2026 rethinks the art fair experience

DECK:

By prioritizing dialogue, discovery and curatorial cohesion over conventional booth structures, the Jakarta fair offered a fresh vision of what an art fair can be.

All the streams. Where are the crowds?

From The Weekender

All the streams. Where are the crowds?

Local music now dominates streaming charts across Southeast Asia. So why aren't Indonesian artists filling bigger rooms?

Read on The Weekender

Carla Bianpoen

Contributor/Jakarta

 

Art fairs are, by nature, commercial enterprises. Yet Art Moments Jakarta 2026 sought to challenge that expectation by placing cultural dialogue and human connection at the forefront of the viewing experience.

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Retail sales, consumer confidence ease as Idul Fitri boost dissipates

Retail sales, consumer confidence ease as Idul Fitri boost dissipates
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Students to rally against Prabowo amid economic pressures
State budget injection into Danantara could raise fiscal risks

State budget injection into Danantara could raise fiscal risks

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While millennial and Gen Z women were raised to chase careers, the same generation of men were not taught to do chores or be vulnerable. How can men step up?

Idul Fitri without the excess: Finding the real meaning of Hari Raya

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Retail sales, consumer confidence ease as Idul Fitri boost dissipates

Retail sales, consumer confidence ease as Idul Fitri boost dissipates
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Students to rally against Prabowo amid economic pressures
State budget injection into Danantara could raise fiscal risks

State budget injection into Danantara could raise fiscal risks

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