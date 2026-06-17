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A seat at a plastic table: Sungai Watch innovates sustainable design

The environmental group's river cleanup efforts are feeding a growing circular design movement, turning discarded plastic into furniture while pushing for systemic action on waste management.

Anggi Pande (Contributor)
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Wed, June 17, 2026 Published on Jun. 17, 2026 Published on 2026-06-17T14:23:39+07:00

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Statement piece: Made from 100 percent plastic, the Ombak Chair is a handcrafted, flat-pack lounge chair that can be assembled in under 15 minutes, transformed from the equivalent of 2,000 plastic bags collected from local rivers. Statement piece: Made from 100 percent plastic, the Ombak Chair is a handcrafted, flat-pack lounge chair that can be assembled in under 15 minutes, transformed from the equivalent of 2,000 plastic bags collected from local rivers. (Courtesy of Sungai Design/-)

S

ungai Watch, which mobilizes local communities and donor support to tackle pollution in Indonesia's waterways, is extending its efforts beyond environmental protection and into the realm of design.

Through its parallel initiative, Sungai Design, the environmental organization is transforming collected waste into functional furniture and decorative pieces.

Its work gained fresh momentum following the completion of Run for Rivers, a 1,200-kilometer fundraising and awareness campaign that crossed 36 cities and five provinces before ending in Jakarta on May 24. Participants could join cleanups, take part in sections of the run or contribute through online donations.

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"The funds raised will help Sungai Watch expand operations across Java, including installing more river barriers, hiring local teams, improving waste collection systems and developing education programs," said Kelly Bencheghib, cofounder of Sungai Watch.

"There are still many regions in Indonesia that urgently need support," she added. "During the run, we identified numerous highly polluted areas that currently have little to no intervention systems in place."

According to its 2024 impact report, Sungai Watch has collected 2,976 tonnes of waste since its establishment in 2020 in Bali. During Run for Rivers, the organization also identified 108 illegal dump sites and carried out 23 river cleanups across the archipelago, removing 22,079 kilograms of waste.

The campaign also served as a platform for engagement with local communities and authorities. Sungai Watch met with 15 local leaders to discuss collaboration on waterway management and community-based environmental initiatives.

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