When divorce leaves child support only on paper

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Many Indonesian single parents say court-ordered payments are often ignored, leaving them to shoulder the financial burden of raising their children.
ivorce marks the beginning of a new chapter, with parents learning to rebuild their lives while continuing to raise their children. For many, the challenge is compounded by former spouses who fail to provide child support consistently despite court orders.
Preparing for divorce involves more than navigating legal proceedings, according to Poppy R. Dihardjo, founder of the support group Perempuan Tanpa Stigma. People also need time and support to adjust emotionally after separation, she said during the #BerbagiBeban discussion organized by online media outlet Magdalene at JPLive! Space in The Jakarta Post’s building in Jakarta in late June.
Grieving takes time, she said, and people need space to adapt to their new circumstances. Those around them should respond with empathy rather than judgment or unsolicited advice.
"They just want to be heard, that's it. You don't have to give your opinion. Just let them know, 'I'm sorry this is happening. I hope this is the best decision for you. What do you need right now? Just let me know,'" she said.
Poppy added that divorce also brings long-term responsibilities, particularly for mothers, who often become the primary caregivers.
"We need stronger coordination between the Supreme Court and relevant ministries to ensure child support orders are implemented." — Theresia Dyah Wirastri, director, Center for Women and Gender Studies, University of Indonesia
Inadequate support
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