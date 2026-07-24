Jakarta Provoke! 2026 brings contemporary art outdoors to Menteng Park

Art in the park: Visitors view artworks on July 17, 2026, at Jakarta Provoke! 2026 in Menteng Park, South Jakarta. The outdoor exhibition features 25 works by 25 artists, curated by 25 curators. (Antara/Muhammad Iqbal)

Twenty-five artists and 25 curators transform the former Menteng Stadium into a site-specific exhibition reflecting the capital's social, political, environmental and cultural realities.

U nlike previous editions of Jakarta Provoke!, which were held at Pos Bloc, this year's exhibition has moved to Menteng Park in Central Jakarta, occupying the site of the former Menteng Stadium, once the historic home ground and headquarters of Persija Jakarta.

Founded in 2025 by artists Revoluta Syafri and Eko Banding under their creative platform Artpora, Provoke was established to provide Jakarta-based artists with a platform for creative expression. Following the success of its inaugural edition, this year's exhibition has expanded its lineup and moved entirely outdoors with support from the Jakarta Culture Office.

Running from July 17 to 26, the exhibition brings together 25 artists, each paired with a curator of their own choosing. Their site-specific works reflect the complexity and diversity of Jakarta's urban landscape, transforming the park into a sprawling contemporary art festival.

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Many of the participating artists are established figures whose decades-long practices engage with socio-political, economic and environmental issues. Together, their works capture the city's daily rhythms, emotional tensions and layered social interactions.

The choice of venue adds another layer of meaning.

"The flower motif, integral to the identity of kembang goyang, carries associations of growth, openness and continual emergence." — Awan Simatupang, artist

Menteng Park occupies the site of the former Menteng Stadium, once Persija Jakarta's home ground and headquarters and a landmark in the capital's sporting history. The exhibition's engagement with public space echoes the site's long-standing place in Jakarta's collective memory.