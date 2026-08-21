‘Pintu’ opens a new runway between France and Indonesia

Streetwise: A model showcases a gray denim ensemble from Fas Delman, a streetwear collection by Indonesian designer Vincent Mikhael of Denimitup and French-Senegalese designer Etienne Diop of Tareet, created through Pintu's Accelerator program. (JP/Sylviana Hamdani)

Through residencies and collaborations, designers are transforming cultural exchange into contemporary collections.

A long-haired male model with Lenny Kravitz swagger strides onto the runway, his oversized coat and wide-legged trousers swaying with every step. Crafted from handwoven Lombok textiles, the ensemble features a bold Garuda motif, while black velvet panels slice through the weave, evoking the scattered islands of the Indonesian archipelago.

The look is from Garuda, a collection by French designer Mickaël Nana and Indonesian designer Beatrice Angelica, developed during their Pintu residency in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara.

Pintu is a collaborative initiative by JF3 Fashion Festival, Lakon Indonesia and the French Embassy in Indonesia through Institut Français d’Indonésie (IFI), with programs spanning incubation, residency and acceleration.

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“It’s been a truly, truly meaningful experience for me,” Nana said on July 27.

A graduate of fashion school Enamoma, Nana learned about the opportunity from one of his teachers. Through the residency, he was paired with Angelica.

“We’re like codesigners,” Nana said. “So we collaborate on everything, like the fabric, the designs to the execution, and the concept of the photo shoot, everything.”

Their four-month residency began in Ungga village, Central Lombok, where they worked with local weavers to create the collection.