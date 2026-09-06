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A legend in his youth, Ellyas Pical

Seen today, the photo of Elly’s bout against challenger Polanco captures more than a young boxer at the height of his powers.

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The archive photo from The Jakarta Post captures Elly in action against Dominican boxer Cesar Polanco, who took the IBF title from him on Feb. 15, 1986, though Elly would reclaim the title in a rematch less than five months later on July 5. The archive photo from The Jakarta Post captures Elly in action against Dominican boxer Cesar Polanco, who took the IBF title from him on Feb. 15, 1986, though Elly would reclaim the title in a rematch less than five months later on July 5. (The Jakarta Post Archive/Alex Lumi)

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young Ellyas “Elly” Pical was already building his legacy as one of the country’s most celebrated boxers when he won the Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) super flyweight title on May 19, 1984.

The landmark victory made him the first Indonesian professional boxer to win an international title, helping pave the way for the country at the sport’s top level.

In May 1985, Elly became Indonesia’s first world boxing champion when he defeated South Korea’s Chun Ju-do to claim the super flyweight title of the International Boxing Federation (IBF). He would go on to defend the title three times.

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The archive photo from The Jakarta Post captures Elly in action against Dominican boxer Cesar Polanco, who took the IBF title from him on Feb. 15, 1986, though Elly would reclaim the title in a rematch less than five months later on July 5.

Elly’s achievements extended beyond the ring. His success helped popularize boxing in Indonesia, particularly among young people, and inspired a generation of boxers including Nico Thomas and Chris John, with the latter going on to become the country’s longest-reigning world champion.

His place in national sports history was formally recognized on April 17, 2011, when he was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to Indonesian boxing.

But glory in the sports arena does not always translate into a secure career in the country.

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