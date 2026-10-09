The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Trade surplus grows in August on higher manufacturing exports
Public health measures urged amid El Niño's extreme heat
A ministry restored
The agrarian reform law and investment prospects of palm oil
Danantara invests $250m in US oil producer HighPeak Energy

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Trade surplus grows in August on higher manufacturing exports
Public health measures urged amid El Niño's extreme heat
A ministry restored
The agrarian reform law and investment prospects of palm oil
Danantara invests $250m in US oil producer HighPeak Energy

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Art Jakarta 2026: A bigger canvas for contemporary art

The three-day fair brought together 75 galleries, including 33 international exhibitors, alongside emerging art markets, large-scale installations and cross-border collaborations.

Carla Bianpoen  (Contributor)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, October 9, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
Drawing in the air: Kadek Armika’s 'Drawing Sculpture' combines synthetic nylon paper and flexible fiber rods inspired by traditional Balinese kites. Drawing in the air: Kadek Armika’s 'Drawing Sculpture' combines synthetic nylon paper and flexible fiber rods inspired by traditional Balinese kites. (Courtesy of Kadek Armika/-)

S

prawling across three halls at the Jakarta International Expo (JIExpo) Kemayoran in Central Jakarta, Art Jakarta returned from Oct. 2 to 4 with the scale and energy of an international art fair, bringing galleries, artists, independent initiatives and visitors together in a vast universe of contemporary art.

This year’s edition brought together 75 galleries, comprising 42 Indonesian and 33 international exhibitors, with 19 participating for the first time. Art Jakarta’s official program describes the fair as a platform focused on connecting Asia’s contemporary art ecosystem, with Southeast Asia remaining at its core.

But numbers told only part of the story. Perhaps more significant was the effort to broaden the fair beyond established galleries and conventional art centers.

Siapa Anda? Mengapa Anda?

From The Weekender

Siapa Anda? Mengapa Anda?

Read on The Weekender

Making its debut was AJScope, a new section featuring MTN Market, supported by the Culture Ministry’s National Talent Management for Arts and Culture. It brought independent art-market initiatives from different parts of Indonesia into the fair: Mini Art Malang from Malang, East Java; Artists Art Fair from Pekanbaru, Riau; ART HEY from Banyumas, Central Java; Maa Ledungga from Gorontalo; Hello Goodbye Photo Market from Bekasi, West Java; and Watercolor Art Fair from Yogyakarta.

According to Art Jakarta, MTN Market was conceived to give these locally developed initiatives opportunities for greater visibility, networking and knowledge exchange while supporting the sustainability of art ecosystems outside the country’s established centers.

Their presence alongside major galleries was refreshing. Rather than treating the regions merely as sources of artistic talent to be brought to Jakarta, AJScope gave their emerging art markets a place within the fair itself.

Art Jakarta’s international connections were equally visible through AJX, its platform for collaborations with Indonesian and overseas institutions.

Popular

Trade surplus grows in August on higher manufacturing exports

Trade surplus grows in August on higher manufacturing exports
Public health measures urged amid El Niño's extreme heat

Public health measures urged amid El Niño's extreme heat
A ministry restored

A ministry restored

More from The Weekender

At this wellness retreat, your poo is everybody’s business

Ayurvedagram promises balance through ancient Ayurvedic practices. For four days, I surrendered my schedule, my modesty and, almost, my digestive tract.

All aboard: The case for staying grounded

An eight-hour train ride from Jakarta to Surabaya shows that getting there can be half the fun.

Questioning and nurturing the self with Abell Octovan

The visual artist explores new grounds and mediums in his first solo exhibition, Am I an Artist.

Related Article

Singapore Grand Prix entertainment may be curbed if haze worsens

When citizens demand accountability for forest fires

LaLaLa Festival 2026: The art of finding something you didn’t come for

From Bandung’s forests to Southeast Asia: LaLaLa Festival turns 10

The storied past of wayang in Indonesia’s currency

Popular

Trade surplus grows in August on higher manufacturing exports

Trade surplus grows in August on higher manufacturing exports
Public health measures urged amid El Niño's extreme heat

Public health measures urged amid El Niño's extreme heat
A ministry restored

A ministry restored

More in Culture

 View more
Drawing in the air: Kadek Armika’s 'Drawing Sculpture' combines synthetic nylon paper and flexible fiber rods inspired by traditional Balinese kites.
Art & Culture

Art Jakarta 2026: A bigger canvas for contemporary art
Spoken ideas: James A. Robinson (left) and Komaruddin Hidayat discuss Mengapa Negara Gagal on Aug. 29, 2026, at Gramedia Makarya in Central Jakarta.
Books

‘Why Nations Fail’: Lessons for Indonesia 
On Oct. 6, 1987, during a raid on Jl. Wolter Monginsidi in South Jakarta, officers seized and loaded pedicabs onto trucks as traffic whizzed by, seemingly oblivious to their removal.
Art & Culture

The iconic wheels Jakarta left behind

Highlight
An image of Indonesian Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka displayed in a frame outside a photo framing shop in the Jatinegara area of East Jakarta on Oct. 08, 2026.
Politics

Gibran gets heat after Constitutional Court ruling
Indonesia's national men's soccer team players lift the FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 trophy at the main Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Stadium in Central Jakarta on Oct. 5, 2026. Indonesia won the inaugural FIFA-sanctioned competition after beating Thailand 4-2 on penalties with both teams tying 2-2 after extra times.
Editorial

Beyond naturalized glory
A drone view shows the Ampera Bridge shrouded in haze from forest fires in Palembang, South Sumatra on September 6, 2026.
Archipelago

Worsening haze disrupts flights across Sumatra

The Latest

 View more
Companies

Godrej Consumer Products Indonesia builds new Rp 500 billion factory in Kendal
Academia

Can Myanmar’s war be contained without ending it?
Archipelago

Aceh question slow recovery nearly a year after devastating floods
Academia

Sino-American stability, without trust
Economy

Indonesia orders cost-cutting measures to keep fiscal deficit in check
Economy

Investing in Indonesia’s future: Why five strategic sectors matter
Art & Culture

Art Jakarta 2026: A bigger canvas for contemporary art
Academia

Constitutional Court’s decision: Rule of law or rule of court?
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Art Jakarta 2026: A bigger canvas for contemporary art

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.