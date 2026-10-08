Court ruling on Gibran’s diploma puts impeachment question in spotlight

Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (center) talks with student protesters after receiving them in a meeting on June 15 at the Vice Presidential Palace in Central Jakarta. (Antara/Fauzan)

The Constitutional Court’s ruling that found Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka did not complete senior high school has raised questions over his eligibility for future elections and whether other state institutions could move to impeach him.

T he Constitutional Court ruling that found that Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka lacked educational qualifications when running for office two years ago has raised questions over his legitimacy as a government official and his eligibility for future elections.

In a ruling on Tuesday evening, the court found no compelling evidence that Gibran, the eldest son of former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, holds a high school diploma to support his vice presidential candidacy in 2024.

However, all nine justices held that their findings could not disqualify Gibran from office, saying his status as a candidate ended when he was inaugurated in October 2024, and rendered the matter no longer an election dispute. They dismissed the case, saying questions about his eligibility were the responsibility of other institutions.

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The ruling came in response to a dispute filed last month by a dozen petitioners who argued that Gibran’s candidacy was invalid as he failed to provide a diploma.

Gibran attended Orchid Park Secondary School in Singapore before studying at UTS Insearch in Australia and earning a bachelor’s degree from the Management Development Institute of Singapore (MDIS).

Former Surakarta mayor, Gibran ran alongside President Prabowo Subianto in 2024 with the tacit support of Jokowi, after a controversial last-minute Constitutional Court ruling removed age restrictions and enabled him to place his bid.

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The Vice President said he respected the ruling but defended his educational qualifications, arguing that the documents in question had enabled him to pursue higher education.