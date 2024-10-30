TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Former minister Thomas Lembong arrested in sugar import graft case

The Attorney General's Office (AGO) suspects former trade minister Thomas Lembong of committing corruption and self-enrichment thanks to his position as a minister by way of a sugar import that allegedly caused a Rp 400 billion (US$25,396) state loss.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, October 30, 2024

Former minister Thomas Lembong arrested in sugar import graft case Corrupt import: Former trade minister Thomas Lembong (center) wears a detainee jacket after the Attorney General's Office (AGO) named him a suspect in a corruption case on Oct. 29. Thomas, who campaigned on behalf of the Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar ticket in February's presidential election, has been accused of embezzling state funds of Rp 400 billion (US$25.39 million) in connection with sugar imports during his time in office from 2015 to 2016. (Antara/Rivan Awal Lingga)

he Attorney General’s Office (AGO) has arrested former trade minister Thomas Lembong after he was named a suspect in a corruption case pertaining to sugar imports handled by the Trade Ministry between 2015 and 2016.

The arrest was the result of an investigation that started in October of last year, involving 90 witnesses.

“We also estimated the state loss incurred. This is done by experts that take a long time because this is not a simple and ordinary case,” said Abdul Qohar, investigations director at the office of the assistant attorney general for extraordinary crimes at a press briefing broadcast on AGO's YouTube channel on Tuesday evening.

The alleged corruption committed by the suspects amounted to Rp 400 billion (US$25,396) in state losses. The profit, which was pocketed by eight private companies, should have gone into state trading firm PT Perusahaan Perdagangan Indonesia (PPI), according to the AGO.

Investigators suspect that Thomas issued a permit for a private company identified as PT AP to import 105,000 tonnes of raw sugar to be processed into white sugar, despite a ministerial coordination meeting concluding that the national stock of the commodity was already in surplus. 

The import was allegedly issued by the minister without any approval from a ministerial coordination meeting or recommendation from related institutions.

The AGO has alleged that Thomas also violated a 2004 trade and industry ministerial regulation that stipulates only state-owned enterprises (SOE) are allowed to import raw sugar.

Ex-Supreme Court official arrested for bribery over Surabaya murder acquittal

Firefighters’ lives matter

Court sends justice to prison for bribery, money laundering

MRT Jakarta halts service after construction crane falls onto tracks

AGO to probe BTS kickback motives after arresting BPK official

President Prabowo Subianto (left) stands on a car accompanied by Defense Minister Lt. Gen. (ret) Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (second left), Indonesian Military (TNI) Commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto (second right) and National Police Chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo (right) to inspect the troops during an afternoon parade as part of the retreat for members of Prabowo's Red and White Cabinet at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java on Oct. 25, 2024.
Politics

New defense chief harks back to dictator's rule
Corrupt import: Former trade minister Thomas Lembong (center) wears a detainee jacket after the Attorney General's Office (AGO) named him a suspect in a corruption case on Oct. 29. Thomas, who campaigned on behalf of the Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar ticket in February's presidential election, has been accused of embezzling state funds of Rp 400 billion (US$25.39 million) in connection with sugar imports during his time in office from 2015 to 2016.
Politics

Former minister Thomas Lembong arrested in sugar import graft case
Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (center) distributes milk to onlookers on Oct. 27, 2024, during a 'blusukan' (impromptu visit) to the Gotong Royong Market in Magelang, Central Java. The Vice President visited the market to check the prices of staple foods.
Politics

Gibran follows in Jokowi’s footsteps with ‘blusukan’ in first week as VP

Former trade minister Thomas Lembong (center) wears a detainee jacket after the Attorney General's Office (AGO) named him a suspect in a corruption case on Oct. 29, 2024. Thomas, who campaigned on behalf of the Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar ticket in February's presidential election, has been accused of embezzling state funds of Rp 400 billion (US$25.39 million) in connection with sugar imports during his time in office from 2015 to 2016.
Politics

Former minister Thomas Lembong arrested in sugar import graft case
Energy and Mineral Resource Minister Bahlil Lahadalia (left) presents his dissertation on Indonesia's nickel industry management at University of Indonesia's campus in Depok, West Java on Oct. 16, 2024.
Editorial

Degraded degrees
This handout picture taken and released on October 25, 2024 shows President Prabowo Subianto speaking during a visit to the military academy in Magelang, Central Java.
Economy

Forcing Prabowo’s 8% growth ‘risks economy overheating’

Politics

New defense chief harks back to dictator's rule
Markets

Govt looks to import 1 million tonnes of rice early next year
Asia & Pacific

China, queried on Trump comments, says Taiwan could become 'discarded'
Politics

Former minister Thomas Lembong arrested in sugar import graft case
Markets

Investors take cover in Asia ahead of US election
Regulations

Independence 'key' for new sovereign wealth fund to be 'like Temasek'
Politics

Gibran follows in Jokowi’s footsteps with ‘blusukan’ in first week as VP
Economy

EU slaps tariffs on Chinese EVs, risking Beijing backlash

The Jakarta Post
