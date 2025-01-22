Court postpones Hasto’s pretrial hearing until Feb. 5

The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) sent a letter to the South Jakarta District Court requesting a postponement for the pretrial hearing, citing a need for more time for its legal team to gather expert testimony.
he South Jakarta District Court has postponed the pretrial hearing for Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto, who has been named a bribery and obstruction of justice suspect.
Djuyamto, the sole judge presiding over the pretrial hearing, postponed the hearing on Tuesday due to the absence of representatives of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), the defendant in the motion. The hearing was only attended by Hasto’s lawyers.
“We received a letter dated Jan. 16 requesting a postponement after the court summoned the defendant to come to today’s hearing,” Djuyamto said, as quoted by state news agency Antara.
Both the judge and Hasto’s lawyers then agreed to adjourn the hearing until Feb. 5.
Separately, KPK spokesperson Tessa Mahardhika Sugiarto said that the antigraft body had sent a request to postpone the pretrial hearing as its legal bureau was still preparing material for the legal process, ranging from expert testimony to other administrative matters.
“We need time to coordinate with related parties,” the spokesperson said.
