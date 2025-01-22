TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Court postpones Hasto’s pretrial hearing until Feb. 5

The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) sent a letter to the South Jakarta District Court requesting a postponement for the pretrial hearing, citing a need for more time for its legal team to gather expert testimony.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, January 22, 2025

Court postpones Hasto's pretrial hearing until Feb. 5 Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto waves to reporters before an interrogation session at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta on Jan. 13, 2025. The antigraft body named Hasto a bribery suspect in a case pertaining to a transfer of a House of Representatives seat. (Antara/Muhammad Adimaja)

T

he South Jakarta District Court has postponed the pretrial hearing for Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto, who has been named a bribery and obstruction of justice suspect.

Djuyamto, the sole judge presiding over the pretrial hearing, postponed the hearing on Tuesday due to the absence of representatives of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), the defendant in the motion. The hearing was only attended by Hasto’s lawyers.

“We received a letter dated Jan. 16 requesting a postponement after the court summoned the defendant to come to today’s hearing,” Djuyamto said, as quoted by state news agency Antara.

Both the judge and Hasto’s lawyers then agreed to adjourn the hearing until Feb. 5.

Separately, KPK spokesperson Tessa Mahardhika Sugiarto said that the antigraft body had sent a request to postpone the pretrial hearing as its legal bureau was still preparing material for the legal process, ranging from expert testimony to other administrative matters.

“We need time to coordinate with related parties,” the spokesperson said.

Read also: PDI-P’s Hasto undergoes KPK questioning amid pretrial motion

Popular

Indonesia launches international carbon exchange

Indonesia launches international carbon exchange
Jakarta ‘never heard’ of Trump’s plan to relocate Gazans to Indonesia

Jakarta ‘never heard’ of Trump’s plan to relocate Gazans to Indonesia
Facing palm oil nonsense

Facing palm oil nonsense

‘No politics’ in meeting with Yogyakarta Sultan, Jokowi claims

PDI-P’s Andika retracts petition challenging Central Java election results

Analysis: Prabowo’s commitment to fighting corruption in question

PDI-P's Hasto skips first KPK questioning session over bribery

Justice for some

‘No politics’ in meeting with Yogyakarta Sultan, Jokowi claims

PDI-P’s Andika retracts petition challenging Central Java election results

Analysis: Prabowo’s commitment to fighting corruption in question

PDI-P's Hasto skips first KPK questioning session over bribery

Justice for some

Students attend a Quran recitation on March 29, 2023, at Dayah Darul Quran Aceh Islamic school in Tumbo Baro, Kuta Malaka, Aceh.
Society

Government walks back plan on monthlong school break for Ramadan
Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto waves to reporters before an interrogation session at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta on Jan. 13, 2025. The antigraft body named Hasto a bribery suspect in a case pertaining to a transfer of a House of Representatives seat.
Politics

Court postpones Hasto’s pretrial hearing until Feb. 5
Indonesian Navy personnel take part in a mission to take down a mysterious sea fence off the coast of Tangerang, Banten, on Jan. 23, 2025.
Society

Navy chief of staff, Titiek Soeharto take lead in dismantling Tangerang sea fence

This aerial picture taken on May 14, 2023 shows a general view of PT. Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park (IMIP), one of the biggest nickel producers in North Konawe, Central Sulawesi. At least 13 people were killed and 38 injured in eastern Indonesia on December 24, 2023 in an explosion at a Chinese-funded nickel-processing plant owned by PT Indonesia Tsingshan Stainless Steel (ITSS) in the Morowali Industrial Park, the owner of the industrial park that hosts the facility said.
Politics

Plan to grant universities mining concessions draws flak
Cashing in: Retirees line up to cash their monthly pension fund in Jakarta on Feb. 15, 2011.
Editorial

Underlying pension problems
Coordinating Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto speaks to The Jakarta Post about Indonesian economy in his Jakarta office on Sept. 30, 2024.
Economy

Govt to require exporters to keep 100% earnings onshore for a year

Archipelago

Bali Police detain officers for alleged extortion of tourist
Companies

Saratoga eyes four subsidiaries to go public on IDX
Society

Government walks back plan on monthlong school break for Ramadan
Politics

Court postpones Hasto’s pretrial hearing until Feb. 5
Society

Navy chief of staff, Titiek Soeharto take lead in dismantling Tangerang sea fence
Tech

eFishery reportedly inflated revenue by millions of dollars
Regulations

How e-commerce transactions, utility bills affect credit scores: OJK
Archipelago

Rescuers search for survivors as Central Java landslide kills at least 17
