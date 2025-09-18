TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Rorotan RDF plant must begin operations despite opposition, Rano Karno says

RDF plant in Rorotan is proof of the local government's commitment to garbage issues in Jakarta.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, September 18, 2025 Published on Sep. 17, 2025

PT Wijaya Karya said that the construction of the refuse-derived fuel (RDF) plant in Rorotan, North Jakarta, could become the largest RDF waste treatment facility in the world, on Jan. 10, 2025. PT Wijaya Karya said that the construction of the refuse-derived fuel (RDF) plant in Rorotan, North Jakarta, could become the largest RDF waste treatment facility in the world, on Jan. 10, 2025. (WIKA/WIKA)

T

he Rorotan refuse-derived fuel (RDF) plant in North Jakarta must begin operations, despite opposition from nearby residents, Jakarta Deputy Governor Rano Karno said on Sunday.

“We still have to start,” he said during an interview at the Bung Karno Sports Complex in Central Jakarta.

Rano said the Rorotan RDF plant had been built long before he and Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung took office. Because the facility was already completed, the city administration concluded that its operations could no longer be delayed.

“Rorotan RDF has been around for a long time, not from our period. It was already completed when we took office,” he said. “Garbage is an extraordinary problem so we have to handle it together.”

Read also: Health concerns spark strong opposition to reopening of Rorotan RDF plant

He acknowledged that the plant’s operations could cause inconvenience for nearby residents but argued that the facility still needed to operate as an important solution to Jakarta’s waste problem. “Of course it will not be convenient for all,” he said.

Residents of Jakarta Garden City (JGC) in Cakung, East Jakarta, opposed the planned operation of the Rorotan RDF plant on Sept. 24. They argued that the plant was a failure and caused air pollution.

Related Article

Turning Jakarta’s overlooked sidewalks into common ground

Jakarta streets quiet on weekend after mass protests

No shortcuts for traffic jams

Pramono cancels WFH for civil servants as Jakarta stabilizes

Pressure piles on North Jakarta waste-to-fuel following release of foul fumes

More in Indonesia

 View more
PT Wijaya Karya said that the construction of the refuse-derived fuel (RDF) plant in Rorotan, North Jakarta, could become the largest RDF waste treatment facility in the world, on Jan. 10, 2025.
Jakarta

Rorotan RDF plant must begin operations despite opposition, Rano Karno says
Riau Islands Governor Ansar Ahmad (third right) and Deputy Governor Nyanyang Haris Pratamura hold a grouper on Monday while flanked by other officials when sending off an export of seven tonnes of grouper to Hong Kong in Sirai Island, Bintan regency, Riau Islands.
Archipelago

Riau Islands resumes live fish exports to Hong Kong with trial shipment
Firefighters working at the scene of a fire on Feb. 15 at a peatland forest converted into oil palm plantation in Meulaboh, Aceh.
Society

Forest fire still high in 2025 despite wetter dry season

A screenshot shows Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor Perry Warjiyo in a live-streamed press conference on Sept. 17, 2025, where he presented the results of the central bank's monthly monetary policy meeting in Jakarta.
Economy

BI presses banks to speed up lending as undisbursed loans hit Rp 2,372t
Displaced Palestinians move with their belongings southwards on a road in the Nuseirat refugee camp area in the central Gaza Strip following renewed Israeli evacuation orders for Gaza City on September 16, 2025.
Editorial

OIC’s same old song
(From left to right) Coordinating Politics and Security Minister Djamari Chaniago, National Nutrition Agency (BGN) deputy head Nanik Sudaryati Deyang, Youth and Sports Minister Erick Thohir, Presidential Chief of Staff M. Qodari, special presidential adviser for public order and safety and police reform Ahmad Dofiri and Government Communications Office (GCO) head Angga Raka Prabowo attends the inauguration ceremony at the State Palace in Jakarta on Sept. 17, 2025.
Politics

Reshuffle sees Prabowo, allies close ranks

Jakarta

Rorotan RDF plant must begin operations despite opposition, Rano Karno says
Regulations

SOEs Ministry in limbo after latest cabinet reshuffle
Archipelago

Riau Islands resumes live fish exports to Hong Kong with trial shipment
Markets

IDX reaches new all-time high after BI’s surprise rate cut
Society

Forest fire still high in 2025 despite wetter dry season
Economy

Govt declares local shrimp safe after joint agency tests
Economy

Nestlé Indonesia promotes spirit of independence through community empowerment
Science & Tech

Music industry group says AI firms guilty of 'wilful' copyright theft
