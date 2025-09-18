Rorotan RDF plant must begin operations despite opposition, Rano Karno says

PT Wijaya Karya said that the construction of the refuse-derived fuel (RDF) plant in Rorotan, North Jakarta, could become the largest RDF waste treatment facility in the world, on Jan. 10, 2025. (WIKA/WIKA)

RDF plant in Rorotan is proof of the local government's commitment to garbage issues in Jakarta.

T he Rorotan refuse-derived fuel (RDF) plant in North Jakarta must begin operations, despite opposition from nearby residents, Jakarta Deputy Governor Rano Karno said on Sunday.

“We still have to start,” he said during an interview at the Bung Karno Sports Complex in Central Jakarta.

Rano said the Rorotan RDF plant had been built long before he and Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung took office. Because the facility was already completed, the city administration concluded that its operations could no longer be delayed.

“Rorotan RDF has been around for a long time, not from our period. It was already completed when we took office,” he said. “Garbage is an extraordinary problem so we have to handle it together.”

He acknowledged that the plant’s operations could cause inconvenience for nearby residents but argued that the facility still needed to operate as an important solution to Jakarta’s waste problem. “Of course it will not be convenient for all,” he said.

Residents of Jakarta Garden City (JGC) in Cakung, East Jakarta, opposed the planned operation of the Rorotan RDF plant on Sept. 24. They argued that the plant was a failure and caused air pollution.