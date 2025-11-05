JGC residents blame Rorotan RDF plant for children's illness

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Residents of an East Jakarta housing complex have renewed their protests against the Rorotan RDF plant after a second trial run, saying the malodorous emissions it produced was affecting their children's health.
esidents of Jakarta Garden City (JGC) are pointing to foul-smelling emissions from a nearby refuse-derived fuel (RDF) plant for various ailments, from acute respiratory tract infections to eye infections, affecting at least 20 children in the Shinano Cluster of the housing complex in Cakung, East Jakarta.
All affected children were aged below 10, Kompas.com reported.
The RDF plant is around 7 kilometers away in Rorotan subdistrict, Cilincing, North Jakarta.
Wahyu Andre, head of RT (neighborhood unit) 18/RW (Community Unit) 14, which oversees the Shinano Cluster, said on Monday that a foul odor had been prevalent since the Rorotan RDF plant began its second trial run on Oct. 3.
While the odor was faint in the beginning, he said, it had been clearly detectable since Oct. 29 from JGC to the Harapan Indah housing estate in Bekasi, West Java.
It was around that time that he started receiving reports from residents about their children falling ill as a result of the foul smell from the RDF plant, Wahyu noted.
