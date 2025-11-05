TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
JGC residents blame Rorotan RDF plant for children's illness

Residents of an East Jakarta housing complex have renewed their protests against the Rorotan RDF plant after a second trial run, saying the malodorous emissions it produced was affecting their children's health.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, November 5, 2025 Published on Nov. 4, 2025

Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung waves on March 20, 2025, during an inspection visit to the Rorotan refuse-derived fuel (RDF) plant in Cilincing, North Jakarta, following complaints of thick, foul-smelling smoke from the newly built waste-to-energy plant. Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung waves on March 20, 2025, during an inspection visit to the Rorotan refuse-derived fuel (RDF) plant in Cilincing, North Jakarta, following complaints of thick, foul-smelling smoke from the newly built waste-to-energy plant. (Antara/Sulthony Hasanuddin)

R

esidents of Jakarta Garden City (JGC) are pointing to foul-smelling emissions from a nearby refuse-derived fuel (RDF) plant for various ailments, from acute respiratory tract infections to eye infections, affecting at least 20 children in the Shinano Cluster of the housing complex in Cakung, East Jakarta.

All affected children were aged below 10, Kompas.com reported.

The RDF plant is around 7 kilometers away in Rorotan subdistrict, Cilincing, North Jakarta.

Wahyu Andre, head of RT (neighborhood unit) 18/RW (Community Unit) 14, which oversees the Shinano Cluster, said on Monday that a foul odor had been prevalent since the Rorotan RDF plant began its second trial run on Oct. 3.

While the odor was faint in the beginning, he said, it had been clearly detectable since Oct. 29 from JGC to the Harapan Indah housing estate in Bekasi, West Java.

It was around that time that he started receiving reports from residents about their children falling ill as a result of the foul smell from the RDF plant, Wahyu noted.

Read also: Jakarta temporarily shuts down Rorotan RDF plant after pungent fume incident

The Jakarta Post
