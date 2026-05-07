TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy
Outsourcing reform: Protection with two-tier responsibility
What role does Indonesia want to play in the world?
'Interventionist' policies may deter Indonesia's growth
Iran's Araqchi holds talks with Wang Yi in Beijing

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy
Outsourcing reform: Protection with two-tier responsibility
What role does Indonesia want to play in the world?
'Interventionist' policies may deter Indonesia's growth
Iran's Araqchi holds talks with Wang Yi in Beijing

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Dry season nears but heavy rain still expected across Jakarta

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, May 7, 2026 Published on May. 6, 2026 Published on 2026-05-06T17:08:04+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Children play on May 5, 2026, in floodwaters in Bojong Kavling, Rawa Buaya, West Jakarta. The Jakarta Disaster Mitigation Agency reported that as of 2 p.m., 18 neighborhood units and one road remained inundated, with water levels ranging from 15 to 95 centimeters following heavy rainfall that caused rivers to overflow. Children play on May 5, 2026, in floodwaters in Bojong Kavling, Rawa Buaya, West Jakarta. The Jakarta Disaster Mitigation Agency reported that as of 2 p.m., 18 neighborhood units and one road remained inundated, with water levels ranging from 15 to 95 centimeters following heavy rainfall that caused rivers to overflow. (Antara/Putra M. Akbar)

J

akarta is expected to see more rain this month during the transition to the dry season, after recent heavy downpours caused flooding throughout parts of the city earlier this week.

On Monday, hours of heavy rain flooded 115 neighborhood units located mostly in West, South and East Jakarta, where floodwaters reached up to 2 meters in depth. Among the worst affected areas were the low-lying subdistricts of Kampung Melayu and Bidara Cina in East Jakarta, as well as East Pejaten and Bintaro in South Jakarta.

The Jakarta Disaster Mitigation Agency said that 12 areas were still affected by flooding as of Wednesday morning. At least 118 residents had taken shelter. The agency attributed the flooding to heavy rain that had caused several major rivers in Jakarta, such as the Ciliwung and Krukut, to overflow.

According to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), rainfall intensity reached 94.9 millimeters for the day on Monday, almost at the 100-mm threshold for heavy rain.

BMKG acting deputy for meteorology Andri Ramdhani told The Jakarta Post on Wednesday that the capital might still see more rain until next week, though the intensity would falter with the dry season approaching.

Read also: Relentless rain floods Greater Jakarta, kills motorcyclist

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The heavy rain, Andri said, was caused by the Madden-Julian Oscillation intraseasonal tropical climatic phenomenon, which has been influencing the formation of clouds and triggering more rain in Jakarta and several western parts of Java Island over the past few days.

Popular

Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy

Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy
Outsourcing reform: Protection with two-tier responsibility

Outsourcing reform: Protection with two-tier responsibility
What role does Indonesia want to play in the world?

What role does Indonesia want to play in the world?

Related Article

Brewing inclusion, one cup at a time

El Niño set to return as early as May, impacting global weather patterns

Jakarta declares war on janitor fish as population explodes

Five centuries of Jakarta: Building a 'bleisure' bridge to global city status

‘Bukan Tentang Sampah’: Why waste never goes away

Popular

Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy

Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy
Outsourcing reform: Protection with two-tier responsibility

Outsourcing reform: Protection with two-tier responsibility
What role does Indonesia want to play in the world?

What role does Indonesia want to play in the world?

More in Indonesia

 View more
Local residents look at the burned-out frame of a bus operated by Antar Lintas Sumatera (ALS), draped with police tape, along the Trans-Sumatra Highway in Karang Jaya district of South Sumatra’s North Musi Rawas regency on May 6, 2026, after a collision with a tanker truck that killed 16 people, including the drivers of the two vehicles.
Archipelago

Deadly Trans-Sumatra crash reawakens transport safety alarm
North Sumatra Governor Bobby Nasution (center front), the son-in-law of former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo, joins a march on Feb. 21, 2025, during a weeklong “boot camp” for regional heads at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java.
Archipelago

Police name Deli Serdang deputy speaker as defamation suspect
An illustration of the definition of “extremist“ in a dictionary
Politics

Abuse concerns linger over extremism prevention plan

Highlight
A clerk counts United States banknotes on May 22, 2024, at a money changer in Jakarta. The rupiah depreciated against the US dollar to Rp 15,995 at the close of trading on May 28.
Regulations

BI tightens guardrails to curb rupiah’s slide
In hot water: Indonesian Navy seamen prepare to search a fishing boat on Oct. 19, 2024 in the waters bordering the Malacca Strait off Lhokseumawe, Aceh, during a patrol to combat trafficking of goods and people.
Editorial

Capitalizing on the Malacca Strait
Stock up: Motorcyclists line up to refuel with non-subsidized fuel Pertamax on Sunday, March 1, 2026, at a gas station in the Kuningan area, Jakarta. State oil and gas giant PT Pertamina (Persero) adjusted the prices of non-subsidized fuel, starting effectively on March 1.
Archipelago

Fuel shortages spread from Riau to several cities in Kalimantan

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Deadly Trans-Sumatra crash reawakens transport safety alarm
Asia & Pacific

Southeast Asian nations start summit, aiming to tackle energy crisis
Asia & Pacific

Japan fires missiles during drills, drawing China rebuke
Europe

Dutch hantavirus victims visited Chile, Uruguay, Argentina before cruise
Middle East and Africa

Trump sees swift end to war as Iran reviews US peace proposal
Academia

A new economics for the 21st century
Economy

Belitung eyes tourism boost from Singapore flight route reopening
Academia

Active neutrality in a dangerous era: Malaysia’s test from Hormuz to Malacca
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Dry season nears but heavy rain still expected across Jakarta

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.