Dry season nears but heavy rain still expected across Jakarta

Children play on May 5, 2026, in floodwaters in Bojong Kavling, Rawa Buaya, West Jakarta. The Jakarta Disaster Mitigation Agency reported that as of 2 p.m., 18 neighborhood units and one road remained inundated, with water levels ranging from 15 to 95 centimeters following heavy rainfall that caused rivers to overflow. (Antara/Putra M. Akbar)

J akarta is expected to see more rain this month during the transition to the dry season, after recent heavy downpours caused flooding throughout parts of the city earlier this week.

On Monday, hours of heavy rain flooded 115 neighborhood units located mostly in West, South and East Jakarta, where floodwaters reached up to 2 meters in depth. Among the worst affected areas were the low-lying subdistricts of Kampung Melayu and Bidara Cina in East Jakarta, as well as East Pejaten and Bintaro in South Jakarta.

The Jakarta Disaster Mitigation Agency said that 12 areas were still affected by flooding as of Wednesday morning. At least 118 residents had taken shelter. The agency attributed the flooding to heavy rain that had caused several major rivers in Jakarta, such as the Ciliwung and Krukut, to overflow.

According to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), rainfall intensity reached 94.9 millimeters for the day on Monday, almost at the 100-mm threshold for heavy rain.

BMKG acting deputy for meteorology Andri Ramdhani told The Jakarta Post on Wednesday that the capital might still see more rain until next week, though the intensity would falter with the dry season approaching.

Read also: Relentless rain floods Greater Jakarta, kills motorcyclist

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The heavy rain, Andri said, was caused by the Madden-Julian Oscillation intraseasonal tropical climatic phenomenon, which has been influencing the formation of clouds and triggering more rain in Jakarta and several western parts of Java Island over the past few days.