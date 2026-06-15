Commuters lament planned Transjabodetabek fare hike

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Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung assured the fare hike from the flat ticket price of Rp 3,500 (US 20 cents) would only be imposed on Transjabodetabek routes with higher operational costs rather than all services.
akarta’s latest plan to increase the fares for Transjabodetabek bus services has been met with opposition from commuters who mainly use public transit to travel to and across the capital and its surrounding regions.
Transjabodetabek refers to the expansion of Jakarta-owned bus service Transjakarta to connect several areas in Jakarta with its satellite cities. As of June, there are 18 Transjabodetabek routes operating.
Farel Fausta, 28, is one of millions of commuters who rely on the Transjabodetabek flat fare of Rp 3,500 (US 20 cents) to travel across Greater Jakarta.
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For work, he goes through a 70-kilometer journey one way from Cibubur in East Jakarta to Pantai Indah Kapuk in North Jakarta. Both Cibubur and Pantai Indah Kapuk are served by two Transjabodetabek services launched in the past two years.
“With my office located far from where I live, I have to admit that Transjakarta has been a huge help,” Farel said on Friday.
But on June 8, Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung made a statement saying the flat fare scheme for Transjabodetabek is becoming increasingly difficult to sustain, with operating costs on some routes far exceeding the fare charged to passengers.
He brought up an example of a bus route connecting Blok M in South Jakarta and Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten, where the flat fare of Rp 3,500 also applies for the 65-km return journey.
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