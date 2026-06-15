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Jakarta students protest against costly programs, rising fuel prices

Following protests on Friday, students swarmed streets in Central Jakarta to demand a halt to the government's costly flagship programs and a national strategy to improve the economy, including steps to curb the rise in prices of fuel and basic necessities.

Yvette Tanamal (The Jakarta Post)
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Mon, June 15, 2026 Published on Jun. 15, 2026 Published on 2026-06-15T15:46:04+07:00

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Bung Karno University students shout slogans from atop a car mounted with bullhorns on June 5, 2026, during a protest march against wasteful government spending on Jl. Medan Merdeka near the Arjuna Wijaya Statue in Gambir, Central Jakarta. Bung Karno University students shout slogans from atop a car mounted with bullhorns on June 5, 2026, during a protest march against wasteful government spending on Jl. Medan Merdeka near the Arjuna Wijaya Statue in Gambir, Central Jakarta. (Kompas.com/Dian Erika)

S

tudents returned to Jakarta’s streets on Monday to protest the government's costly flagship programs and the state of the economy, with hundreds expected to hold rallies at several locations in the city center.

Clad in their school’s red jackets, students from Bung Karno University staged a protest on Jl. Medan Merdeka Selatan near the iconic Arjuna Wijaya Statue in the afternoon on June 15.

Dubbed as the #TataUlangIndonesia (reorganizing Indonesia) movement, the protest centered on six demands that included a halt to the multitrillion-rupiah free nutritional meal initiative as well as the Red and White Cooperatives program, lower fuel prices and a clear strategy to strengthen the rupiah and improve the economy.

Police briefly blocked the group of students from reaching their intended site, Kompas.com reported.

Several other student groups also planned to hold protest rallies on Monday at the State Palace and the Senayan Legislative Complex against the free meals program and fuel price hikes.

The Jakarta Police expected around 500 students to gather in protests across the city.

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Jakarta Police spokesperson Sr. Comr. Budhi Hermanto said around 6,600 security personnel, including members of the Indonesian Military (TNI), had been deployed to safeguard the protesters.

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