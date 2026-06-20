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House leaders meet student protesters in rally against fuel prices, free meals

House of Representatives Deputy Speakers Sufmi Dasco Ahmad and Saan Mustopa promised to facilitate dialogues between student protesters and the government about their concerns, including rising fuel prices and a re-evaluation of the free nutritious meal program.

Vidya Pinandhita and Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
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Sat, June 20, 2026 Published on Jun. 19, 2026 Published on 2026-06-19T20:40:35+07:00

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House of Representatives deputy speakers Sufmi Dasco Ahmad (center) of the Gerindra Party and Saan Mustopa (right) of the NasDem Party address studnt protesters in front of the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta during a protest on June 19, 2026 against government policies, including state budget spending, fuel price hike, the free nutritious meal program and expanded military roles in civilian affairs. House of Representatives deputy speakers Sufmi Dasco Ahmad (center) of the Gerindra Party and Saan Mustopa (right) of the NasDem Party address studnt protesters in front of the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta during a protest on June 19, 2026 against government policies, including state budget spending, fuel price hike, the free nutritious meal program and expanded military roles in civilian affairs. (Antara/Dhemas Reviyanto)

L

eaders of the House of Representatives held talks with protesters on Friday following a series of protests launched by university students in the past week to urge for a re-evaluation of President Prabowo Subianto’s spending priorities and flagship programs, among other demands.

On Friday evening, House Deputy Speakers Sufmi Dasco Ahmad of Prabowo’s Gerindra Party and Saan Mustopa of the NasDem Party came to meet protesters following a discussion with several representatives of the students inside the complex.

“Today, we have had good communication and interaction, although the time was limited. Going forward, we will increase engagement with student representatives,” Dasco told the protesters.

Saan said several key concerns raised by student representatives, including issues surrounding the free nutritious meal program and rising fuel prices, had been addressed during the meeting by relevant agency heads and ministers who joined the audience remotely.

The House leaders also promised to facilitate dialogue with government officials on protesters’ demands.

More than 1,000 students held a rally in front of the Senayan legislative complex, chanting slogans demanding the President to stop what rallygoers described as “wasteful state spending” and suspend his costly flagship programs, including the multi-trillion-rupiah free meals program.

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With the slogan “Indonesia in a State of Emergency: Citizens United Challenging the Government”, protesters were largely led by students from Trisakti University. They were joined by students from Mercu Buana University, Esa Unggul University as well as members of the Islamic Students Association (HMI).

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