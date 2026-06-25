Trainee deaths in Prabowo programs raise questions over training relevance

Civil servant participants in the first wave of the 2026 Reserve Component (Komcad) basic military training program chant slogans on June 5, 2026, after a graduation ceremony at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in East Jakarta. A total of 1,758 participants completed the training and were inducted into the national reserve force. (Antara/Fakhri Hermansyah)

Two participants in a military training program for managers of President Prabowo’s Red and White Village Cooperatives and fishing villages initiatives have died during separate training sessions, prompting calls for a review of the program and renewed questions over the relevance of military-style instruction.

T wo participants in a military training program for managers of President Prabowo Subianto’s Red and White Village Cooperatives and fishing villages initiatives have died during separate training sessions, prompting calls for a review of the program and renewed questions over the relevance of military-style instruction.

The Defense Ministry confirmed on Tuesday that the participants, identified as Anisa Muyassaroh and Yonanda Muhammad Taufiq, died after experiencing medical emergencies during mandatory basic military training at two different Indonesian Military (TNI) training facilities.

“The Defense Ministry extends its deepest condolences over the passing of the two SPPI program participants,” the ministry’s spokesperson Brig. Gen. Rico Ricardo Sirait said in a written statement, referring to a Defense Ministry-led program that combines basic military training and management education to prepare individuals for government priority programs.

The deaths occurred just days into a 45-day program for over 35,000 candidates to manage Prabowo’s Red and White village and fishermen cooperative programs, which include 30 days of basic military training under the Defense Ministry’s reserve component (Komcad) and 15 days of managerial instruction.

According to the ministry, Anisa fell ill on June 18 while attending training at a military education unit in Balikpapan, East Kalimantan. She received initial treatment on site before being transferred to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Medical findings indicated heatstroke as the cause of death.

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Meanwhile, Yonanda suffered a sudden deterioration in health on Jun 17 after participating in introductory activities at a facility under the Army’s training command in Baturaja, South Sumatra. He was rushed to the hospital but was later pronounced dead from cardiac arrest.