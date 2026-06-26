Military drill for Prabowo’s programs costs more lives

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he mandatory military-style training for managers of President Prabowo Subianto’s Red and White Rural Cooperatives and fishing villages initiatives has claimed two more lives, intensifying calls from lawmakers and civil society groups to review the program.
Just days into the 30-day basic military training conducted under the Defense Ministry’s reserve component (Komcad), four of more than 35,000 participants have died. Earlier this week, Anisa Muyassaroh died after suffering heat stroke during training in Balikpapan, East Kalimantan, while Yonanda Muhammad Taufiq died of cardiac arrest after introductory activities at a training center in Baturaja, South Sumatra.
The third incident was in Jakarta, where Novia Rahmadhani Sihotang, died after falling ill after developing what the ministry described as health complications, linked to tuberculosis.
The Defense Ministry confirmed on Friday that another participant, Muhammad Rifqi Renaldi Gunawan, died after having breathing difficulties on Thursday while undergoing training in an Air Force facility in Jakarta.
He received intensive care at a hospital but eventually died on Friday early morning.
Following the latest fatality, ministry spokesperson Brig. Gen. Rico Ricardo Sirait said on Friday the ministry would “continue a comprehensive review of the program. The review includes strengthening health screening procedures, early detection of medical conditions, participant monitoring and emergency response protocols.”
Read also: Trainee deaths in Prabowo programs raise questions over training relevance
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