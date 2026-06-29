TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Shrinking civic space, militarization could drag down Indonesia’s corruption index: TII
Govt plans to limit outsourcing to four service categories
Beyond the pitch: The World Cup as a stage for recognition
The energy-nationalism dilemma
US, Iran clash, putting fragile deal under growing strain

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Shrinking civic space, militarization could drag down Indonesia’s corruption index: TII
Govt plans to limit outsourcing to four service categories
Beyond the pitch: The World Cup as a stage for recognition
The energy-nationalism dilemma
US, Iran clash, putting fragile deal under growing strain

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Calls grow for end of military training in rural cooperative programs

The deaths of prospective managers of President Prabowo Subianto’s rural cooperatives and fishing village programs in military training has prompted rights groups and the National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM) to call for an end to the training, amid concern over growing militarization in civilian spaces.

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, June 29, 2026 Published on Jun. 28, 2026 Published on 2026-06-28T19:52:29+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Participants in basic military training for prospective managers of the Red and White rural cooperatives chant slogans at the 1st Marine Infantry Brigade in Cilandak, Jakarta on June 25, 2026. Participants in basic military training for prospective managers of the Red and White rural cooperatives chant slogans at the 1st Marine Infantry Brigade in Cilandak, Jakarta on June 25, 2026. (Antara/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)

T

he deaths of prospective managers of President Prabowo Subianto’s rural cooperatives and fishing village programs in military training has prompted rights groups and the National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM) to call for an end to the training, amid concerns over growing militarization in civilian spaces.

Five participants of the mandatory military training have died over the past two weeks after suffering various medical emergencies during the course, from cardiac arrest, heat stroke, tuberculosis and pneumonia, according to the Defense Ministry, which is leading the training.

The latest three fatalities include Novia Rahmadhani Sihotang, Muhammad Rifki Renaldi Gunawan and Nola Dya Sari, who died in separate incidents between June 22 and June 26. 

All of me: A journey of becoming nonbinary

From The Weekender

All of me: A journey of becoming nonbinary

Through personal reflection and conversations with others, one writer explores gender, belonging, and the long – often arduous – process of becoming oneself.

Read on The Weekender

The deaths followed those of Anisa Muyassaroh and Yonanda Muhammad Taufiq on June 18 and June 17, respectively, just days after the Defense Ministry launched the 45-day nationwide training on June 14 for over 35,000 prospective managers in the President’s flagship Red-and-White cooperatives and fishing villages programs.

In a statement on Saturday, the Defense Ministry expressed its condolences and said all five participants had undergone mandatory medical checks before joining the training and received treatment after experiencing health problems during training.

The fatalities have led the Civil Society Coalition for Security Sector Reform, comprising dozens of human rights groups, to call for an “immediate end” to the military training and to any planned military drills for civilians beyond the cooperatives project.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

“The training is flawed from the outset because it is built on the [assumption] that military discipline equals professionalism in civilian organizations,” the coalition said in a statement on Saturday. “The deaths of these five participants further confirm that the assumption is not only mistaken, but also dangerous.”

Popular

Shrinking civic space, militarization could drag down Indonesia’s corruption index: TII

Shrinking civic space, militarization could drag down Indonesia’s corruption index: TII
Govt plans to limit outsourcing to four service categories

Govt plans to limit outsourcing to four service categories
Beyond the pitch: The World Cup as a stage for recognition

Beyond the pitch: The World Cup as a stage for recognition

Related Article

Student protests as the last civilian check against militarism, fiscal populism

A test of legal certainty: Prabowo's impasse over the Andrie case

Rights body suspects soldiers behind killing of civilians in Papua

Our doctors are dying

Sovereignty concerns loom over new security pact with US

Popular

Shrinking civic space, militarization could drag down Indonesia’s corruption index: TII

Shrinking civic space, militarization could drag down Indonesia’s corruption index: TII
Govt plans to limit outsourcing to four service categories

Govt plans to limit outsourcing to four service categories
Beyond the pitch: The World Cup as a stage for recognition

Beyond the pitch: The World Cup as a stage for recognition

More in Indonesia

 View more
Motorists queue on April 1 to refuel their bike at a gas station in South Jakarta.
Jakarta

Motorists switch fuels, queue longer amid fuel price hike
Former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo (second left) greets Indonesian Solidarity Party’s (PSI) supporters and members on Saturday at the party's regional meeting in Bandar Lampung, Lampung.
Politics

Jokowi sets sights on PSI rise in 2029 elections
Illustration of a police tape sealing a crime scene.
Archipelago

CSOs demand civilian trial for soldier killing of resident in N. Sumatra

Highlight
Participants in basic military training for prospective managers of the Red and White rural cooperatives chant slogans at the 1st Marine Infantry Brigade in Cilandak, Jakarta on June 25, 2026.
Politics

Calls grow for end of military training in rural cooperative programs
South Korea's head coach Hong Myung-bo talks to his players during a hydration break of the 2026 World Cup Group A football match between South Africa and South Korea at the Monterrey Stadium in Guadalupe, Mexico, on June 24, 2026.
Sports

South Korea's 'dismal' World Cup ends in group phase
A message reading “AI artificial intelligence,“ a keyboard and robot hands are seen in this illustration created on Jan. 27, 2025.
Regulations

Govt under pressure from US Big Tech as AI rules near launch

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Out-of-school children need pathways, not just seats
Editorial

Don't shoot the messengers
Jakarta

Motorists switch fuels, queue longer amid fuel price hike
Politics

Jokowi sets sights on PSI rise in 2029 elections
Academia

Strategic misstep: Maritime state, continental mindset
Opinion

Analysis: When free meals program turns into political battleground

Archipelago

CSOs demand civilian trial for soldier killing of resident in N. Sumatra
Archipelago

Portuguse woman nabbed for smuggling ammunition
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Calls grow for end of military training in rural cooperative programs

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.