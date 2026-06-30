Jakarta aims for cinematic growth with new film body

View of the 'Now Showing’ movie list as seen in front of Cinema XXI inside a shopping mall on Jl. Basuki Rachmat, East Jakarta, on Nov. 13, 2025. (The Jakarta Post/Iqro Rinaldi)

T he Jakarta administration has launched a new film commission tasked with promoting local shooting spots and streamlining permits, an initiative expected to draw more domestic and global productions to the capital.

Introduced by Deputy Governor Rano Karno on Friday, the new Jakarta Film Commission (JFC) will serve as a platform that simplifies film production and permit procedures through a one-stop service, removing bureaucratic bottlenecks that have long hampered filmmakers from securing a filming license in Jakarta.

“It [the commission] serves to support the development of the film ecosystem, while also facilitating film and audiovisual productions in Jakarta through information and coordination services and industrial assistance,” he said, as quoted from a statement issued by City Hall.

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The JFC falls under the management of city-owned tourism firm the Jakarta Experience Board (JXB).

The film commission was established just a week after Governor Pramono Anung signed a gubernatorial instruction offering 50 percent tax relief for domestic production houses screening their movies in theaters across the capital.

Under the new body, the Jakarta administration has also unveiled Filming in Jakarta, an online platform promoting numerous city-owned landmarks to lure in global movie productions by offering free location scouting services and discounted accommodation, catering and equipment rental.

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Several highlighted locations include colonial landmarks and museums in Kota Tua, once the thriving downtown of the capital of the Dutch East Indies situated in northern Jakarta, and the Taman Ismail Marzuki (TIM) arts and culture complex in Central Jakarta.