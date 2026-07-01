Delayed election law revision sparks fear of tighter presidential nominations

One man, one vote: A voter inks her finger on Feb. 14, 2024, after casting her ballot at a voting station for presidential and legislative elections in Banjar Teba, Jimbaran, Bali. (AFP/Sonny Tumbelaka)

Concerns are growing over possible efforts to further restrict competition in the next presidential elections, with speculation mounting over tighter candidate nomination requirements as lawmakers continue to delay revisions to the General Election law.

C oncerns are growing over possible efforts to further restrict competition in the next presidential election, with speculation mounting over tighter candidate nomination requirements as lawmakers continue to delay revisions to the General Election law.

Pressure has been building on the House of Representatives to start deliberating the election law revision after months of delays and a lack of progress raised concerns that preparations for the 2029 elections, expected to begin early next year, could be disrupted.

Scrutiny intensified after lawmaker Benny K. Harman from the pro-government Democratic Party warned in a Kompas daily opinion piece of an “invisible agenda” behind the proposed revision, arguing that it could narrow voters’ choices and weaken Indonesia’s democratic system.

In the article, titled A soft coup against citizens’ constitutional rights, Benny suggested that a proposal was being considered that would require presidential and vice presidential candidates to be nominated by at least three political parties holding seats in the House.

If adopted, the proposal would effectively revive a new form of presidential nomination restriction after the Constitutional Court last year struck down the presidential threshold, which had imposed a high minimum requirement for parties seeking to nominate candidates.

Under the annulled provision, a political party or coalition must hold 20 percent of House seats or secure 25 percent of the popular vote in the previous legislative election to be eligible to field a presidential and vice presidential ticket.

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