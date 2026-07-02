Controversial commissioner appointments revive patronage concerns at SOEs

The logo of the State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Ministry stands on Jan. 1, 2025, in front of the ministry's building in Jakarta. (Shutterstock/Zaen_M)

T he appointments of a personal assistant of Raffi Ahmad, President Prabowo Subianto’s special envoy, and a pro-government youth leader to commissioner posts at two state-linked companies have reignited debate over patronage politics.

Over the past week, social media has been rife with discussions about the appointment of Mufli Budi Ananda as commissioner of Krakatau Posco, a joint venture between state-owned steelmaker Krakatau Steel and South Korean steel giant Posco.

Mufli is best known as the longtime personal assistant of entertainer-slash-entrepreneur Raffi, who currently serves as the special presidential envoy for youth and creative workers under the Prabowo administration.

People on social media have since questioned the appointment, taking issue with his educational background that they deem were “incompatible” with the position.

According to the Higher Education Database (PDDikti), cited by Kompas TV, Mufli completed a three-year diploma (D3) program in electrical engineering at South Jakarta’s now-defunct Bunda Kandung Polytechnic. He later enrolled in an industrial engineering bachelor’s program at the National Institute of Science and Technology (ISTN) in 2014 before withdrawing in the 2018/2019 academic year.

“This is a clear sign of nepotism,” an X user said.

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The scrutiny intensified after users shared screenshots purportedly showing Krakatau Posco’s commissioners webpage becoming inaccessible several days later.