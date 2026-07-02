New underground concourse to expand MRT access

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Commuters have welcomed plans for an extended underground concourse beneath the Hotel Indonesia traffic circle (Bundaran HI), hoping it will make getting around on foot more convenient by linking the MRT station directly to nearby offices, hotels and shopping malls.
ommuters have welcomed plans for an extended underground concourse beneath the Hotel Indonesia traffic circle (Bundaran HI), hoping it will make getting around on foot more convenient by linking the MRT station directly to nearby offices, hotels and shopping malls.
For the past two years, Linda Nabilla, 29, has ditched driving from Depok, West Java, to her office near Hotel Indonesia in favor of the light rail transit (LRT) and MRT, saying public transportation is significantly cheaper than commuting by car.
She believes the underground passage in one of Jakarta's busiest commercial districts will make getting around the area more convenient, particularly for commuters traveling between Bundaran HI MRT Station and nearby facilities.
“People don’t have to walk under the scorching sun,” Linda told The Jakarta Post earlier this week.
Cyril Raoul “Chico” Hakim, a special staffer to Governor Pramono Anung, said construction of the 3,180-square-meter underground concourse had begun earlier this year. The project is expected to improve pedestrian connectivity while expanding the capacity of Bundaran HI MRT Station, which currently serves around 450,000 to 500,000 passengers each month.
“The project aims at creating a better-connected, pedestrian-friendly city that is less dependent on private vehicles,” Chico told the Post on Monday.
Read also: GBK set for major revamp after takeover of hotel
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