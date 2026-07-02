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Prabowo lauds police amid concerns over stalled reforms

President Prabowo Subianto has praised the National Police and their chief for pushing reforms in policing and playing an extra role in food security, amid persistent criticism that institutional reforms have stalled.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
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Thu, July 2, 2026 Published on Jul. 1, 2026 Published on 2026-07-01T19:25:23+07:00

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President Prabowo Subianto (center), accompanied by National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo (right), conducts an inspection during a ceremony commemorating the 80th National Police Day on July 1 at a police training facility in Cikeas, Bogor, West Java. President Prabowo Subianto (center), accompanied by National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo (right), conducts an inspection during a ceremony commemorating the 80th National Police Day on July 1 at a police training facility in Cikeas, Bogor, West Java. (Antara/Bayu Pratama S)

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resident Prabowo Subianto has praised the National Police for pushing reforms in policing and taking part in safeguarding democracy and supporting food security initiatives, amid persistent public criticism that institutional reforms have stalled.

Speaking on Tuesday at the celebration of the force’s 80th anniversary in a police training facility in Cikeas on the outskirts of Jakarta, the President thanked police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo for reforming and strengthening the force.

"I would like to express my gratitude to the National Police chief and all members of the force for their continued efforts to reform the institution, enhance professionalism, strengthen discipline, improve public services and build synergy with all components of the nation," Prabowo said.

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The President also expressed his appreciation to officers for maintaining national security and public order, and called on the police to serve as “mature guardians of democracy” and protect citizens’ right to express their opinions peacefully while also enforcing the law and maintaining order.

“We need criticism to help us improve ourselves. However, we must also safeguard the security of democracy. Do not let democracy be hijacked by those with a lot of money. Do not let it be undermined by foreign interests,” Prabowo said.

He further praised the deployment of police personnel in villages and border areas to support the government’s food security program, including efforts to boost corn production, develop food storage facilities and stabilize prices.

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