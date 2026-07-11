BREAKING: Embattled prosecutor resigns amid police's graft investigation

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A high-profile prosecutor with a name for uncovering major graft cases, Febrie Adriansyah came under the spotlight when the police began an investigation into suspected corruption involving coal supplies to state utility PLN.
ssistant Attorney General for Special Crimes (Jampidsus) Febrie Adriansyah has tendered his resignation amid a heightened police investigation into an alleged corruption case in which he appears to be implicated.
Despite his dismissal of any corruption allegations a few hours earlier, the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) confirmed on Saturday morning that Febrie had formally resigned from his position.
“Attorney General [ST Burhanuddin] has accepted the resignation of Febrie Adriansyah as assistant attorney general for special crimes,” said AGO spokesperson Anang Supriatna in a statement on Saturday.
Anang said Febrie’s resignation would not stop ongoing corruption investigations at the AGO, including cases that were within Febrie’s remit.
“[The resignation] is a form of commitment to maintain the integrity, objectivity and neutrality of the ongoing investigation by the National Police.”
Read also: Top prosecutor denies graft allegations
A high-profile prosecutor with a name for uncovering major graft cases, including corruption in state-owned tin miner PT Timah and oil procurement fraud within state-owned oil and gas giant PT Pertamina, Febrie came under the spotlight when the police began an investigation into suspected corruption involving coal supplies to state utility PLN. A shortfall in coal supply has been blamed for recent blackouts across the country.
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