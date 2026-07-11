Top prosecutor denies graft allegations

Assistant Attorney General for Special Crimes (Jampidsus) Febrie Adriansyah walks out of the Attorney General's Office (AGO) special crimes division building in South Jakarta ahead of a press briefing on July 10, 2026. Febrie denied allegations of his involvement in a corruption case pertaining to the coal supply to PLN. (Antara/Asprilla Dwi Adha)

The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) would expedite the investigation of several priority cases, including ones pertaining to President Prabowo Subianto’s free meals program, said Jampidsus Febrie Ardiansyah while dismissing allegations of corruption.

A ssistant Attorney General for Special Crimes (Jampidsus) Febrie Adriansyah has dismissed allegations of corruption and speculation about his stepping down amid a police graft probe that has reportedly targeted him.

Speculation over his resignation surfaced on Thursday, following a National Police Corruption Eradication Corps (Kortas Tipidkor) raid on 13 locations since Wednesday, including a house in Sentul, Bogor regency, West Java. At the house, investigators seized Rp 476 billion (US$26 million) in cash and 74 kilograms of gold bars.

The raids were part of a broader probe into alleged corruption pertaining to coal supply anomalies that are believed to have contributed to recent widespread power outages in Sumatra, Kalimantan and Java. The police have also launched separate investigations into cases allegedly involving state insurers Asabri and Jiwasraya, as well as state-owned steelmaker Krakatau Steel.

Febrie made a public appearance for the first time since the police raids on Friday, stressing he would continue doing his duties.

“Until today, I am still receiving orders to immediately complete the case files for investigations that have a limited timeframe,” he told journalists on Friday.

Among prioritized cases Febrie mentioned were investigations into illegal mining and oil palm plantations under the auspices of the Forest Enforcement Task Force (Satgas PKH), and alleged corruption tied to President Prabowo Subianto’s flagship free nutritious meal program.

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He also confirmed the raided house in Sentul belonged to him, but denied it was linked to any corruption cases, saying the ownership of the cash and other assets found there could be fully accounted for and documented.