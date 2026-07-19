Bakamla holds firing exercise in waters off Galang Island

Maritime Security Agency (Bakamla) personnel fire the Pindad SM5 12.7-millimeter heavy machine gun from the starboard side of the KN Bintang Laut patrol vessel during a firing exercise in the waters off Galang Island in Batam city, Riau Islands, on July 15, 2026. The exercise was held to maintain the readiness of Bakamla personnel and weapons. (Courtesy of Bakamla/-)

The firing exercise was held to maintain the readiness of the Maritime Security Agency's (Bakamla) personnel and weapons.

T he Maritime Security Agency (Bakamla) held a live-fire exercise to test its technical equipment and weapons and to maintain personnel and weapons readiness in the waters off Galang Island in Batam city, Riau Islands, on Wednesday.

Bakamla deputy for operations and training Rear Adm. Eko Wahjono led the exercise accompanied by sea operations director Cdre. Lukman Kharish. Representatives from Bakamla Western Zone also attended the exercise, Bakamla said in a press release.

The exercise involved two patrol boats, KN Bintang Laut and KN Belut Laut, which are equipped with Aselsan SMASH 200/30 30-millimeter autocannon with remote controlled weapon stations (RCWS) and two Pindad SM5 12.7-mm heavy machine guns each. Also being used in the exercise were sniper rifles and light weapons, although Bakamla did not identify which types were being used.

Bakamla is known to use various types of small arms and light weapons, such as 7.62-mm and 5.56-mm general purpose machine guns (GMPGs), 5.56-mm Minimi, HK 416 5.56-mm assault rifles, HK 417 7.62-mm designated marksman’s rifles, CZ Scorpion sub-machine guns and various handguns, Antara news agency reported on Oct. 7, 2021.

Another weapon used by Bakamla is South Korean-made Dasan Machineries DSAR-15P 5.56-mm assault rifle, as reported by Antara on May 24, 2021.

The exercise was held in stages, from ammunition loading and communication procedures, to setting up floating drums as targets and firing, while prioritizing the safety of personnel and materiel.

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During the exercise, the 30-mm autocannon, heavy machine guns, sniper rifles and assault rifles functioned as well as planned. Overall, the exercise went smoothly with no untoward incidents.