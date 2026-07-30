KPK arrests Pemalang regent over alleged corruption

The reflection of motorists is seen in the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) building sign on June 27, 2023, in Jakarta. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

Etik is the fifth regional head in Central Java and the 11th nationwide to be arrested by the KPK on corruption allegations this year.

T he Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has arrested Pemalang Regent Anom Widiyantoro over alleged corruption, adding to the growing list of regional leaders implicated in graft cases this year.

KPK spokesperson Budi Prasetyo said Anom was among 22 people detained during coordinated raids in Jakarta, Pemalang and Purworejo, Central Java, on Tuesday.

"Five of those arrested in Jakarta, including regent Anom, are currently undergoing intensive questioning at the KPK headquarters in South Jakarta," Budi said on Wednesday, as quoted by Kompas.com.

Among those detained was Anom's wife, Noor Faizah Maenofie, who was transferred to the KPK headquarters in Jakarta on Wednesday after undergoing questioning at the Pemalang Police headquarters the previous day.

Pemalang Regional Secretary Bagus Sutopo, Pemalang Public Works and Spatial Planning Agency head Joko Tri Asmoro and several other local officials were also taken to Jakarta for further questioning.

As part of Tuesday’s operation, KPK investigators sealed several locations allegedly connected to the case, including the office of the Pemalang Public Works and Spatial Planning Agency head and two houses in Mulyoharjo subdistrict, believed to be owned by the regent's relatives.

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Investigators also confiscated Rp 2 billion in cash during the raid.