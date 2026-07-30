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Village fire underscores climate vulnerability of indigenous communities

Like many indigenous settlements across the archipelago, Kasepuhan Cipta Mulya is dominated by wooden buildings, valued for their naturally cool interiors and earthquake resilience but highly susceptible to fire. Combined with strong winds during the current dry season, the flames spread through the village within minutes.

Vidya Pinandhita (The Jakarta Post)
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Thu, July 30, 2026 Published on Jul. 30, 2026 Published on 2026-07-30T17:37:02+07:00

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This photo released by the Sukabumi administration on July 28 shows the aftermath of a fire in Kasepuhan Ciptamulya, an Indigenous customary village, in Sukabumi, West Java. This photo released by the Sukabumi administration on July 28 shows the aftermath of a fire in Kasepuhan Ciptamulya, an Indigenous customary village, in Sukabumi, West Java. (Courtesy of Sukabumi Regency/-)

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massive fire that swept through Kasepuhan Cipta Mulya customary village in Cisolok district, Sukabumi regency, West Java, last week destroyed homes and generations-old cultural assets, renewing concerns over the vulnerability of indigenous communities to climate-related disasters. 

The blaze affected around 400 people from 80 families, according to Cisolok Police chief Adj. Comr. Bayu Saeful Bahari, while Sukabumi Regent Asep Japar estimated the losses at Rp 2.5 billion (US$138,481) as reported by Kompas.

Beyond destroying homes, the fire also wiped out cultural heritage preserved across generations and erasing a living repository of indigenous knowledge and tradition, said Ricky Aprizal, head of emergency response at the Indigenous Peoples' Alliance of the Archipelago (AMAN).

“The fire at Kasepuhan Cipta Mulya is truly heartbreaking. Residents’ homes, rice barns and even the Imah Gede were completely destroyed,” Ricky told The Jakarta Post on Tuesday, he was referring to the customary leader’s house and the symbolic center of the community.

“We can only imagine how difficult it is for the indigenous community,” he added. 

Read also: Crop failures threaten Indonesia as dry season drags on

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The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) said the fire broke out on July 24 and was fully extinguished the following night. A state of emergency remains in effect until July 31, with dozens of residents still staying in temporary shelters or with relatives. 

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