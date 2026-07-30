Wave of vigilante killings sparks calls for stronger law enforcement

Illustration of a Criminal Code (KUHP) book next to a gavel and a Lady Justice statue. (Shutterstock/ La Terase)

Coordinating Minister for Law, Human Rights, Immigration and Corrections Yusril Ihza Mahendra said the recent rise in mob justice reflected the state's failure to provide adequate public security, urging police to step up crime prevention and public protection.

A series of fatal mob incidents has sparked renewed calls for police to enforce the rule of law more effectively, amid concerns that communities are increasingly taking justice into their own hands.

The latest case involved a man identified only as KD, who was beaten to death by villagers in Tabanan, Bali, on July 24 after being accused of stealing two chickens from a local resident.

The killing sparked national outrage after a video circulated on social media showing KD's youngest daughter weeping and calling for her father as his body was brought home.

Police have since arrested five people and named them suspects in the case.

Less than 24 hours later, another suspected thief met the same fate.

A 33-year-old man identified only as WS was beaten to death by a mob outside a minimarket in Morowali regency, Central Sulawesi, after he was accused of attempting to steal a motorcycle. Police are still investigating the attack.

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Concerns that vigilantism is becoming increasingly normalized have deepened after West Java Governor Dedi Mulyadi offered cash rewards of between Rp 5 million (US$278) and Rp 50 million to residents who capture suspected street criminals, amid a rise in crime in the province.