Hundreds fall ill after consuming govt’s free meals despite BGN overhaul

Food-poisoned plates: A student receives medical treatment on April 4 at a hospital in Jakarta, after a suspected case of food poisoning. The National Nutrition Agency (BGN) has said it will cover all medical expenses for students affected after consuming food packages from the free nutritious meal program and will tighten supervision at Nutrition Fulfillment Service Units (SPPG) to prevent similar incidents. (Antara/Fakhri Hermansyah)

Amid declining public confidence in the program, newly appointed BGN head Sudaryono has launched a sweeping governance overhaul, shutting nearly 900 kitchens out of 28,000 nationwide and dismissing hundreds of employees.

H undreds of students nationwide have reported suspected food poisoning after eating meals distributed under the free nutritious meal program, dealing a fresh blow to the initiative as its new leadership pledges tighter safety measures following a series of controversies.

In Sukabumi, West Java, 39 students at SDN Bojongkoneng State Elementary School reported symptoms of food poisoning on Tuesday after consuming meals distributed under the government program.

The students complained of nausea, dizziness and severe stomach pain, with one student requiring emergency treatment at a local hospital.

Tatang Koswara, head of the Surveillance at the Sukabumi Health Agency, said that symptoms began appearing shortly after students had finished eating.

“The meals arrived at 8:30 a.m. and were consumed at 9 a.m. The first reported case of food poisoning occurred at 9:40 a.m.,” Tatang said on Wednesday as quoted by Detik.com.

The meal package served that day consisted of savory rice, sweet-and-sour eggs, stir-fried carrots and corn, longan fruit, and milk. A subsequent inspection found that some of the milk distributed to students had passed its expiration date in June.

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The Sukabumi Health Agency, in coordination with police, has launched an investigation into the kitchen responsible for preparing the meals and questioned its staff. Authorities have also collected food samples for laboratory testing to determine the cause of the illnesses.