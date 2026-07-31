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North Sumatra policeman named suspect in aid graft case

The alleged corruption involves misappropriation of around half of a Rp 3.9 billion budget allocated to the South Labuhan Batu Social Affairs Agency in 2024 for a social rehabilitation program.

Apriadi Gunawan (The Jakarta Post)
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Fri, July 31, 2026 Published on Jul. 30, 2026 Published on 2026-07-30T15:27:51+07:00

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T

he South Labuhan Batu Prosecutor’s Office (Labusel PO) in North Sumatra has arrested an officer with the provincial police force over alleged misappropriation of government funds from a social assistance program.

The officer, who has the rank of second brigadier and has been identified only by his initials YML, was arrested on July 16 and is being held at the Kotapinang Correctional Institution along with five other suspects in the corruption case.

North Sumatra Police spokesperson Sr. Comr. Ferry Walintukan said the force would not intervene in the criminal proceedings.

"We respect the legal process currently underway at the South Labuhan Batu Prosecutor's Office,” Ferry told reporters on Wednesday at the North Sumatra Police headquarters.

He added that YML was undergoing disciplinary proceedings over alleged violations of the police code of professional ethics in connection with the graft case, although any sanctions would be determined only after the court verdict had been issued.

"The professional ethics process is currently underway at the South Labuhan Batu Police's internal affairs division," Ferry said.

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