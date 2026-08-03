TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Mixed-marriage families seek priority in dual citizenship plan
Citilink expands fleet to 43 aircraft, thanks to Danantara's support
Firefighters in Greece 'pushed to the limit' as winds rage
Teater Koma revives ‘Rumah Sakit Jiwa’ for an unsettled world
Trump says he will hold off on fresh Iran attack in hope of quick deal

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Mixed-marriage families seek priority in dual citizenship plan
Citilink expands fleet to 43 aircraft, thanks to Danantara's support
Firefighters in Greece 'pushed to the limit' as winds rage
Teater Koma revives ‘Rumah Sakit Jiwa’ for an unsettled world
Trump says he will hold off on fresh Iran attack in hope of quick deal

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Police investigate oil well fire at historic North Sumatra oil field

The fire happened at the Telaga Said oil field in Langkat regency, North Sumatra, Indonesia's first producing oil field from the Dutch colonial era.

Apriadi Gunawan (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Medan
Mon, August 3, 2026 Published on Aug. 2, 2026 Published on 2026-08-02T16:39:11+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A worker pours crude oil using traditiona equipment on May 31, 20215, in Telaga Said village, Sei Lepan in Langkat regency, North Sumatra. The village has about 100 old oil wells previously operated by state-owned oil and gas company PT Pertamina. A worker pours crude oil using traditiona equipment on May 31, 20215, in Telaga Said village, Sei Lepan in Langkat regency, North Sumatra. The village has about 100 old oil wells previously operated by state-owned oil and gas company PT Pertamina. (Antara/Septianda Perdana)

T

he police are still investigating what caused a fire at an oil well in Telaga Said oil field on Wednesday, the oldest in the country, in Langkat regency, North Sumatra, which has long suspended operation.

Pangkalan Brandan Police sub-precinct chief Adj. Comr. Eben Tarigan said the police had yet to know what caused the fire at T-130 oil well in Telaga Said field in Sei Lepan district, Langkat regency, some 110 kilometers from North Sumatra provincial capital of Medan.

He said Langkat Police had deployed a team to the fire location to investigate the cause of the fire.

The real cost of being a recreational athlete

From The Weekender

The real cost of being a recreational athlete

Read on The Weekender

“Currently the team from Langkat Police is already in the location for fire investigation,” he said on Thursday.

Separately, field manager of PT Pertamina’s Exploration and Production (EP) Pangkalan Susu, Edwin Susanto, said Pertamina had deployed an emergency response team to the oil well fire location to secure and monitor the area to ensure the safety of the surrounding residents.

He said the fire at T-130 Telaga Said oil well happened on Wednesday. Gas gushes and fire emerged from the oil well although the oil well is not operational.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

“We are still investigating why the suspended T-130 Telaga Said oil well could catch fire,” he told The Jakarta Post on Thursday.

Popular

Mixed-marriage families seek priority in dual citizenship plan

Mixed-marriage families seek priority in dual citizenship plan
Citilink expands fleet to 43 aircraft, thanks to Danantara's support

Citilink expands fleet to 43 aircraft, thanks to Danantara's support
Firefighters in Greece 'pushed to the limit' as winds rage

Firefighters in Greece 'pushed to the limit' as winds rage

Related Article

Floods strike North Sumatra despite intensifying dry season across the country

Rokan block oil output could plunge 30% a year, operator chief says

More than 3,300 Indonesians repatriated from Malaysia as of July

Langkat residents grateful after KPK arrests regent

KPK nabs Langkat regent for alleged project bribes

Popular

Mixed-marriage families seek priority in dual citizenship plan

Mixed-marriage families seek priority in dual citizenship plan
Citilink expands fleet to 43 aircraft, thanks to Danantara's support

Citilink expands fleet to 43 aircraft, thanks to Danantara's support
Firefighters in Greece 'pushed to the limit' as winds rage

Firefighters in Greece 'pushed to the limit' as winds rage

More in Indonesia

 View more
Two people walk past a billboard that reads “Firmly reject LGBT” on July 27, 2026, in Banda Aceh, Aceh.
Society

Critics lambaste anti-LGBTQ syllabus plan for religious schools
High metal fences are seen on Aug. 31 around Kota Kasablanka shopping mall in South Jakarta.
Jakarta

Pramono urges calm as fear of August riot repeat unnerves shopping malls
Police officers stand guard during a rally organized by university students on Aug. 19, 2025, in front of the East Java Regional Legislative Council (DPRD) in Surabaya, East Java. During the rally, protesters called for the government to scrap its controversial national history book project and push for protection of freedom of expression.
Politics

Award puts spotlight on opinion polls’ role in democracy

Highlight
Jakarta's governor Pramono Anung (C) gestures beside other regional leaders during a week-long mountain glamping retreat at a military academy in Magelang, Central Java on February 25, 2025.
Regulations

Regional leaders 'anxious' over transfer cuts, revenue-share delays
This screen grab from a handout video taken and released on August 2, 2026, by the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas), shows the passenger ship Mutiara Sentosa 2 catching fire in the waters off Madura island, East Java.
Archipelago

Five dead, 41 missing after ferry catches fire off East Java
President Prabowo Subianto gestures as he speaks during a meeting with Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) members at the State Palace on August 31, 2026.
Asia and Pacific

Prabowo draws flak over Iran nuclear remarks, North Korea mediation claim

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Bank Indonesia: Finding a new governor, managing expectations
Society

Critics lambaste anti-LGBTQ syllabus plan for religious schools
Academia

BI governor's exit signals a shift from markets to command?
Academia

More nuclear states may be better; more strategic ambiguity never is
Jakarta

Pramono urges calm as fear of August riot repeat unnerves shopping malls
Politics

Award puts spotlight on opinion polls’ role in democracy
Opinion

Analysis: URI: Good intentions do not justify impulsive policymaking
Archipelago

West Java prepares 18 routes for Greater Bandung BRT system
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Police investigate oil well fire at historic North Sumatra oil field

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.