Police investigate oil well fire at historic North Sumatra oil field

A worker pours crude oil using traditiona equipment on May 31, 20215, in Telaga Said village, Sei Lepan in Langkat regency, North Sumatra. The village has about 100 old oil wells previously operated by state-owned oil and gas company PT Pertamina. (Antara/Septianda Perdana)

The fire happened at the Telaga Said oil field in Langkat regency, North Sumatra, Indonesia's first producing oil field from the Dutch colonial era.

T he police are still investigating what caused a fire at an oil well in Telaga Said oil field on Wednesday, the oldest in the country, in Langkat regency, North Sumatra, which has long suspended operation.

Pangkalan Brandan Police sub-precinct chief Adj. Comr. Eben Tarigan said the police had yet to know what caused the fire at T-130 oil well in Telaga Said field in Sei Lepan district, Langkat regency, some 110 kilometers from North Sumatra provincial capital of Medan.

He said Langkat Police had deployed a team to the fire location to investigate the cause of the fire.

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“Currently the team from Langkat Police is already in the location for fire investigation,” he said on Thursday.

Separately, field manager of PT Pertamina’s Exploration and Production (EP) Pangkalan Susu, Edwin Susanto, said Pertamina had deployed an emergency response team to the oil well fire location to secure and monitor the area to ensure the safety of the surrounding residents.

He said the fire at T-130 Telaga Said oil well happened on Wednesday. Gas gushes and fire emerged from the oil well although the oil well is not operational.

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“We are still investigating why the suspended T-130 Telaga Said oil well could catch fire,” he told The Jakarta Post on Thursday.