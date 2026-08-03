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West Java prepares 18 routes for Greater Bandung BRT system

Greater Bandung BRT is an integrated bus-based public transportation system to serve the cities of Bandung and Cimahi as well as regencies of Bandung and West Bandung as well as part of Sumedang regency.

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Mon, August 3, 2026 Published on Aug. 2, 2026 Published on 2026-08-02T19:30:36+07:00

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West Java Governor Dedi Mulyadi (left) walks with Transportation Minister Dudy Purwagandhi (right) ahead of the groundbreaking of mass rapid transit station as part of bus rapid transit infrastructure connecting the Greater Bandung area on July 22 at the Leuwipanjang bus terminal in Bandung, West Java. West Java Governor Dedi Mulyadi (left) walks with Transportation Minister Dudy Purwagandhi (right) ahead of the groundbreaking of mass rapid transit station as part of bus rapid transit infrastructure connecting the Greater Bandung area on July 22 at the Leuwipanjang bus terminal in Bandung, West Java. (Antara/Novrian Arbi)

T

he West Java provincial administration has announced 18 bus rapid transit (BRT) routes serving the Greater Bandung area, which are slated to be operational in 2027, and will cost some Rp 1.3 trillion (US$72.10 million)

Greater Bandung BRT is an integrated bus-based public transportation system to serve the cities of Bandung and Cimahi as well as regencies of Bandung and West Bandung. The BRT will also cover part of Sumedang regency, which borders Bandung regency and is close to Bandung city, tribunnews.com reported.

The system itself is part of the Indonesian Mass Transit Project (MASTRAN) under the auspice of the Transportation Ministry’s Land Transportation Directorate General.

So far, there are already six BRT corridors and two feeder routes operational in Greater Bandung area, operating as Metro Jabar Trans.

The existing corridors are from Leuwipanjang bus terminal to Dago in Bandung and to Soreang and Majalaya in Bandung regency. There are also routes from Alun-alun (City Square) Bandung to Kota Baru Parahyangan in West Bandung regency, from Bandung Electronic City (BEC) in Bandung city to Baleendah in Bandung regency and from Dipatukur in Bandung city to Jatinangor in Sumedang regency.

Once fully operational in 2027, the Greater Bandung BRT will not only connect routes inside Bandung city proper but also to and from population centers in the neighboring regions.

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The Transportation Ministry conducted the groundbreaking ceremony for MASTRAN with West Java Governor Dedi Mulyadi and mayors and regents in the Bandung Metropolitan Area at the Leuwipanjang bus terminal on July 22.

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