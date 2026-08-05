US citizen investigated after allegedly trying to sell Bali land on social media

Balinese Hindu women return from the beach on March 12, 2024, during a ritual a day after Nyepi, the day of silence that marks the New Year in the Balinese Hindu calendar, in Jimbaran, Bali. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

The controversy began after a video went viral on social media showing a foreign national promoting a 5,400-square-meter plot of land on a hillside in Kintamani, Bangli regency, Bali, drawing scrutiny from the public over the legality of the transaction.

B ali authorities have launched an investigation after a viral video appeared to show a foreign national attempting to sell a 5,400-square-meter plot of land on the island, a transaction that would be prohibited under Indonesian law.

Denpasar Immigration Office chief R. Haryo Sakti said authorities had identified the individual in the video as an American citizen identified only by the initials SR, who has held a temporary residence permit (KITAS) for investment purposes for the past two years.

Haryo said the investigation is focused on the alleged misuse of SR's residence permit. He said immigration authorities are examining whether SR's business activities complied with the conditions of his permit after the American national allegedly attempted to sell a plot of land in Bangli regency despite being registered under the jurisdiction of the Ngurah Rai Immigration Office in Kuta.

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"We don't yet know the exact nature of the violation. The investigation is still underway," Haryo told The Jakarta Post on Monday.

The Denpasar Immigration Office has summoned SR for questioning, but he failed to attend the scheduled meeting.

"We sent the first summons last Thursday, asking him to appear on Friday, but he did not come. We will wait until today. If he still does not appear, we will issue a second summons," Haryo said.

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The controversy began after a video showing a foreign national promoting a 5,400 sq m plot of land on a hillside in Kintamani went viral on social media, drawing scrutiny from the public over the legality of the transaction.