TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Fighting forest fires starts with communities
Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite
GDP target a tall order after growth slowdown
Indonesia condemns renewed Israeli strikes amid Gaza peace talks
When war comes for the economy

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Fighting forest fires starts with communities
Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite
GDP target a tall order after growth slowdown
Indonesia condemns renewed Israeli strikes amid Gaza peace talks
When war comes for the economy

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Child vape livestream sparks exploitation concerns

Vidya Pinandhita (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, August 6, 2026 Published on Aug. 6, 2026 Published on 2026-08-06T13:21:32+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A vendor arranges bottles of e-cigarette, or vape, liquids at a shop in Kendari, Southeast Sulawesi, on April 8, 2026. A vendor arranges bottles of e-cigarette, or vape, liquids at a shop in Kendari, Southeast Sulawesi, on April 8, 2026. (Antara/Andry Denisah)

A

YouTube livestream showing children promoting vape products has drawn condemnation from child protection advocates, who say the incident exposes weak enforcement against online nicotine advertising and the growing exploitation of children in digital marketing.

The controversy centers on a July 28 livestream by Indonesian YouTuber Muhammad Jannah, better known as Bigmo, who promoted a vape liquid brand while encouraging children around him to repeatedly chant the product’s name during the broadcast.

The video prompted widespread criticism over the use of children to market nicotine products, which under Indonesian regulations are intended only for adults aged 21 and above. 

The Indonesian Health Policy Chamber (RUKKI) warned that the incident reflected increasingly unchecked vape marketing on digital platforms, exposing children and teenagers to nicotine advertising as e-cigarette use continues to rise.

“If these advertisements continue unchecked, I worry nicotine use among children will become increasingly normalized,” RUKKI chair Mouhammad Bigwanto told The Jakarta Post on Wednesday.

“Because these products are marketed through entertaining content, even involving children, they begin to appear ordinary, when in fact they are addictive and pose serious health risks.”

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: Online child exploitation looms amid planned social media restrictions

Popular

Fighting forest fires starts with communities

Fighting forest fires starts with communities
Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite

Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite
GDP target a tall order after growth slowdown

GDP target a tall order after growth slowdown

Related Article

Biometric SIM registration hit 9.3 million as govt cracks down on misuse

Industry backs biometric SIM card registration, seeks lower fees

Communications ministry warns of children's exposure to pornography on social media

Everybody wants to be a political influencer

BNN seeks tighter vape controls under narcotics bill amid drug concerns

Popular

Fighting forest fires starts with communities

Fighting forest fires starts with communities
Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite

Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite
GDP target a tall order after growth slowdown

GDP target a tall order after growth slowdown

More in Indonesia

 View more
Officials from the East Java Provincial Disaster Management Agency fill a drone’s water tank to battle a wildfire in the Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park near Mount Bromo in Probolinggo, East Java, on August 6, 2026.
Archipelago

Indonesia battles Mount Bromo wildfire as El Nino takes root
West Aceh Police chief Adj. Sr. Comr. Agus Sulistianto (right) inpects the food preparation for the free nutritious meal program at a kitchen managed by the West Aceh Police in West Aceh regency, Aceh on Aug. 6, 2026. The National Nutrition Agency (BGN) requires all free meal kitchen to have hygiene and sanitation certificates (SLHS) by Aug. 10 to avoid permanent closure.
Society

Food waste issue looms over free meals rollout
United States Ambassador to Jakarta Sung Yong Kim (right) signs a plaque marking the beginning of construction for the US Consulate in Medan on Nov. 17, 2021. The US has had a consulate in Medan since 1949 serving all 10 provinces on Sumatra Island.
Archipelago

US Consulate construction in Medan halted as US plans withdrawal

Highlight
Students' belongings are left at the scene of a school shooting as forensic police walk past in Bang Kruai district, Nonthaburi province, north of Thailand's capital Bangkok, on August 7, 2026. A teenage suspect killed his grandparents before shooting dead at least six more people at a school near Bangkok on August 7, police said.
Asia and Pacific

Thai teen kills 7 in rampage at home and school before shooting himself
A visitor walks past a wall at the entrance of Kota Kasablanka shopping mall in South Jakarta, Indonesia, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026. A tall metal fence that had previously been installed in front of the mall's entrance and exit had been removed, based on observations made at the scene at about 11 a.m.
Editorial

Fence of distrust
Officials from the East Java Provincial Disaster Management Agency fill a drone’s water tank to battle a wildfire in the Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park near Mount Bromo in Probolinggo, East Java, on August 6, 2026.
Archipelago

Indonesia battles Mount Bromo wildfire as El Nino takes root

The Latest

 View more
Companies

Meat packer JBS to partner Danantara arm in joint venture
Economy

Between the commodification of nature and biocultural violence
Archipelago

Indonesia battles Mount Bromo wildfire as El Nino takes root
Asia & Pacific

Thai teen kills 7 in rampage at home and school before shooting himself
Markets

Dollar drifts higher as traders eye Iran talks ahead of US jobs data
Academia

The right lurch of Malaysia: ASEAN should watch it with care
Academia

Uncertainty reveals Indonesia’s consumer strength
Table Setting

What does an Italian summer taste like?
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Child vape livestream sparks exploitation concerns

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.