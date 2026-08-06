Scientific paper promoting free meals for Nobel Prize raises eyebrows

Students eat meal packages disbursed under the free nutritious meal program on Tuesday at SDN 106162 state elementary school in Deli Serdang regency, North Sumatra. (Antara/Yudi Manar)

The paper, which features President Prabowo Subianto as its coauthor, upholds the free nutritious meal program as a means of strengthening the country’s food security that also stimulates economic growth.

A n academic paper, which promoted the free nutritious meal program to be considered for the Nobel Peace Prize and listed President Prabowo Subianto as its author, has sparked public questions and prompted investigations by the government.

The paper, titled “Nobel Peace Prize 2026: Free Meal Program by the National Nutrition Agency Building Smart Business for Food Security Industry and Indonesia’s Economic Growth”, listed the President as its first author alongside researchers affiliated with the Home Ministry, an international publisher as well as universities in Malaysia and Indonesia.

It was posted in March on Social Science Research Network (SSRN), an open access research platform used by researchers as a repository for early-stage research and preprints.

The paper upholds the free meals program as a means of strengthening Indonesia’s food security that at the same time stimulates economic growth. The study used qualitative methods, using interviews and policy analysis to support its findings.

However, it also features several posters that appear to be generated by artificial intelligence. The paper contains passages resembling prompts for generative AI text tools, raising questions about the authenticity of the document.

The second author listed in the academic paper was Dian Damayanti, who identified herself as a professor and researcher with international academic publisher European Alliance for Innovation (EAI).

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Her Google Scholar profile shows Dian has authorized more than a dozen of papers this year, bearing similar titles and keywords to promote various government programs for consideration for the Nobel Peace Prize.