Surabaya hosts first steel cutting for Scorpene Evolved submarine

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The submarine’s ability to evade detection, innovative sensors and weapon systems make the submarines a key strategic asset for the Indonesian Navy.
he first steel cutting ceremony for Scorpene Evolved submarine will be held at state-owned shipyard PT PAL Indonesia’s manufacturing facility in Surabaya on Friday.
Indonesian Navy chief of staff Adm. Muhammad Ali will lead the ceremony, which will be attended by representatives from the Indonesian Defense Ministry, French Embassy in Jakarta and industrial partners, the French Embassy said in a press release on Thursday.
The 2.16 billion euro (US$2.49 billion) contract for two Scorpene Evolved submarines from French shipyard Naval Group became effective on July 23, 2025.
Scorpene Evolved is a submarine with stealth technology with complete weapon systems and has long operational endurance, thanks to the use of the latest generation Lithium-ion battery.
The submarine’s ability to evade detection, innovative sensors and weapon systems make the submarines a key strategic asset for the Indonesian Navy.
Each Scorpene Evolved submarine will be equipped with 6 533-millimeter torpedo tubes of Black Shark heavyweight torpedoes, SM-39 Exocet anti-ship missiles and A3SM MICA anti-air missiles. Scorpene Evolved can also carry Naval Group’s own F21 heavyweight dual-use torpedo, which can target enemy’s surface vessels and submarines.
PT PAL will build the submarines in cooperation with French shipyard Naval Group in transfer of technology and production.
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