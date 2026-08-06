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TNI successfully holds integrated exercise in Dabo Singkep

The TNI used sophisticated tactics to increase combat readiness and combined arms warfare capabilities to face modern threats during the integrated exercise.

Fadli (The Jakarta Post)
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Thu, August 6, 2026 Published on Aug. 6, 2026 Published on 2026-08-06T16:12:02+07:00

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Marines from the Indonesian Navy Marine Corps carry Defense Minister Gen. (hon) Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin on Wednesday after he received an honorary Marine Corps beret on the sidelines of the Indonesian Military (TNI) integrated exercise in Dabo Singkep, Lingga regency, in Riau Islands. Also receiving the beret was TNI deputy chief Tandyo Budi Revita, Army chief of staff Maruli Simanjuntak, Navy chief of staff Muhammad Ali, Air Force chief of staff Air Chief Marshal Mohamad Tony Harjono and chairman of House of Representatives Commission I Utut Adianto. Marines from the Indonesian Navy Marine Corps carry Defense Minister Gen. (hon) Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin on Wednesday after he received an honorary Marine Corps beret on the sidelines of the Indonesian Military (TNI) integrated exercise in Dabo Singkep, Lingga regency, in Riau Islands. Also receiving the beret was TNI deputy chief Tandyo Budi Revita, Army chief of staff Maruli Simanjuntak, Navy chief of staff Muhammad Ali, Air Force chief of staff Air Chief Marshal Mohamad Tony Harjono and chairman of House of Representatives Commission I Utut Adianto. (Courtesy of Kodaeral IV/Batam/-)

T

he Indonesian Military (TNI) has successfully conducted the 2026 Integrated TNI Exercise using a modern combined arms warfare scenario to test its interoperability capabilities and the readiness of various weapons systems from the three branches.

Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin observed the exercise directly on Wednesday in Dabo Singkep, Lingga regency, Riau Islands.

The exercise was held at the 9th Marines Combat Training Center (Puslatpurmar) in Todak Beach, Dabo Singkep.

Sjafrie was accompanied by TNI chief Agus Subiyanto, TNI deputy chief Tandyo Budi Revita, Army chief of staff Maruli Simanjuntak, Navy chief of staff Muhammad Ali, Air Force chief of staff Air Chief Marshal Mohamad Tony Harjono and chairman of House of Representatives Commission I Utut Adianto.

During the interservice combat exercise, the TNI used sophisticated integrated tactics to increase combat readiness and combined arms warfare capabilities to face modern threats, the Indonesian Navy said on its website.

The exercise started with the deployment of Dassault Rafale and F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets dropping Mk-82 bombs, which was followed by special operations from the Air Force’ Quick Reaction Forces Corps (Korpasgat).

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The Indonesian Navy deployed the unmanned surface vehicle (USV) Kamikaze, which was launched from the KRI Soeharso with targets in the sea, followed by sea mine operations and special forces infiltration to sabotage a submersible cable by the Frogman Command (Kopaska).

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