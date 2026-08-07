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17 injured in Riau after wild monkey attacks in residential areas

Victims were attacked on roads, outside their homes and, in some cases, inside their houses. Several people suffered wounds that required up to 14 stitches.

Nina A. Loasana, Rizal Harahap (The Jakarta Post)
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Fri, August 7, 2026 Published on Aug. 6, 2026 Published on 2026-08-06T17:30:34+07:00

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A long-tailed monkey (macaca fascicularis) is seen at the Bama Beach in Baluran, Situbondo, East Java, on Aug. 3, 2017. Monkeys in the area look for food at the beach during low tide. A long-tailed monkey (macaca fascicularis) is seen at the Bama Beach in Baluran, Situbondo, East Java, on Aug. 3, 2017. Monkeys in the area look for food at the beach during low tide. (Antara/Budi Candra Setya)

M

ore than a dozen people have been injured after a wild monkey went on a weeks-long attack spree in Indragiri Hilir Regency, Riau, while authorities struggled to capture the animal.

Local officials said the attacks began on July 25 after a group of long-tailed macaques (Macaca fascicularis) was spotted in and around the regency capital, Tembilahan. Authorities believe a large adult male from the troop was responsible for the attacks. 

As of Thursday, the monkey had attacked 17 people, including children and elderly residents.

Victims were attacked on roads, outside their homes and, in some cases, inside their houses. The monkey typically attacked without provocation, biting and scratching its victims. Several people suffered wounds that required up to 14 stitches.

On Wednesday, the Tembilahan district administration ordered all schools to conduct classes remotely for three days, citing safety concerns following the monkey attacks.

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Tembilahan District Head Ari Syuria said the attacks had heightened concerns among parents over their children's safety while traveling to and from school.

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