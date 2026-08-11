Reshuffle talks resurface ahead of Independence Day

President Prabowo Subianto (center) points toward his ministers on March 13, 2026, ahead of a cabinet meeting to discuss government preparations ahead of the Idul Fitri holiday and response to the Middle East conflict, at the State Palace in Central Jakarta. (Antara/Galih Pradipta)

A nother speculation over a possible cabinet reshuffle has intensified ahead of Indonesia's Independence Day, even as the Presidential Palace has repeatedly denied any potential changes to President Prabowo Subianto’s administration.

Talks continued to circulate that Prabowo would conduct another cabinet shake-up sometime in August after the Independence Day celebrations, amid mounting pressure over the government’s flagship programs and growing concerns over the country’s economy in recent months.

State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi has repeatedly played down the speculation, saying that the President continued to evaluate his ministers but that such evaluations did not necessarily lead to changes.

“As of today, there is no plan yet for a reshuffle,” Prasetyo told reporters after a meeting at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta on Monday.

However, Prasetyo said “if a reshuffle were eventually carried out, the President would first prioritize filling vacant positions first”.

The government currently has at least two vacant deputy ministerial positions, including for the Immigration and Corrections Ministry since Silmy Karim was detained for suspected extortion in June by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK).

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The deputy agriculture minister post also became vacant in late July after then-deputy Sudaryono was appointed head of the National Nutrition Agency (BGN) overseeing the flagship free nutritious meals program to replace Nanik Sudaryati Deyang, who stepped down over health reasons.